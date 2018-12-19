Will Progressives Battle Over 2020 Candidate? Two Polls Say They Might

It looks like the kook Left that controls the Democratic Party is preparing for a big fight on the “progressive” choice to run for president in 2020.

Two radical left interest groups have polled members and received different answers to the big question: Which progressive is best qualified to lead the anti-Trump resistance in two years.

One group picked the geriatric millionaire apologist for communist tyrants, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Another group picked California’s Senator Kamala Harris, the prevaricating, high-handed interrogator of white men who appear before her committees.

Democracy for America

Sanders was the choice of nearly 40 percent of those polled by the socialist-leaning Democracy for America, which bills itself as a “member-driven, people-powered political action committee” with a seemingly singular mission: excluding white conservatives from public office.

“Our mission,” its website says, “is building and empowering a broad coalition of grassroots organizers to elect the New American Majority — people of color and white progressives — to fight for inclusive populism at all levels of office in all 50 states.”

That frightening message aside, the group reported that its members cast 94,163 votes for president with the following results by percentage:

• Bernie Sanders: 36.14

• Joe Biden: 14.88

• Beto O’Rourke: 12.34

• Elizabeth Warren: 7.89

• Kamala Harris: 6.95

• Sherrod Brown: 3.33

• Amy Klobuchar: 2.72

• Cory Booker: 2.16

• Tulsi Gabbard: 2.06

The rest aren’t worth discussing, at least for now.

“These results make clear that, while Bernie Sanders has a strong early lead, no single potential presidential candidate has full command of the Democratic Party's progressive base heading into 2019,” said Yvette Simpson, incoming chief executive officer of Democracy for America.

The goal, incoming chairman Charles Chamberlain says, is to “find the best one to take on Trump.”

Of course, the real enemy isn’t just Trump. It’s those who voted for him. Thus, the call for a “new American majority.”

She the People

Meanwhile, the lefties over at She the People, another fringe group even more racially exclusive than the amusingly named Democracy for America, want Kamala Harris by a large margin of more than 70 percent.

And what is She the People? It’s a “national network connecting women of color to transform our democracy. We are elevating and amplifying the voice and power of women of color as leaders, political strategists, organizers, and voters. She the People is building an inclusive, multiracial coalition driving a new progressive political and cultural era.”

It polled “264 women of color leaders, campaign workers and managers, political strategists, organizers, and activists.”

The numbers break down this way:

• Harris: 71.1

• O’Rourke: 38.3

• Biden: 25

• Booker: 24.2

• Warren: 22.3

• Stacey Abrams: 15.2

• Sanders: 12.1

Harris has said she will consult with her family and decide on a run during the Senate’s Christmas recess.

Gabbard To Run?

In other words, the results of the two polls are nearly opposite. One group would elect an apologist for totalitarian murderers who will be nearly 80 years old when he takes office. The other group would elect a woman who compared the employees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the Ku Klux Klan and brazenly lied to destroy the career of a highly-esteemed nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Then there’s Tulsi Gabbard, the stunning congresswoman from Hawaii who served in Iraq.

A major in the Army National Guard, she might well challenge the “progressive” pair and the rest of the field, the Associated Press reported.

“She has visited early primary and caucus states New Hampshire and Iowa in recent months and has written a memoir that’s due to be published in May,” and “would join a crowded Democratic field if she does run.”

AP noted the obvious: Gabbard would be unique in many ways. But not all of them are good.

Despite being an Army officer, her choice for president in 2016 was Sanders — again, an unapologetic backer of mass-murdering tyrants. “Her endorsement came in dramatic fashion,” AP observed, “with her resigning as a vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee to express her support.”

The question is why an Army officer of Gabbard’s intelligence would even consider supporting someone with Sanders’ shady rèsumè, not least his unwavering support for America’s communist enemies during the Cold War?

The choice raises an obvious question of judgment.

Gabbard aside, the top choices of the two subversive groups have one thing in common: an abiding dislike, and perhaps even hatred, for the America in which they were raised.

