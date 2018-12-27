Oldster Biden Comes In Second Behind “Someone New” in Poll of Democrats

Democrats can’t make up their minds.

If the latest USA Today/Suffolk University Poll is to be believed, they want someone new to run for president in 2020, but then again, might be just as happy with oldster Joe Biden, who is nearing the help-me-I’ve-fallen-and-I-can’t-get up years.

The former vice president, whose verbal gaffes and past as a literary thief have not helped his candidacies in the past, is 76.

But the grizzled Democratic partriarch came in second behind “someone entirely new,” a mystery candidate whose name might be found among the party’s youthful, hard-left would-be totalitarians.

Meanwhile, the Castro twins, Joaquín and Julián, might well battle failed Senate candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke for the top slot on the Democratic presidential ticket.

The Data

“Landing at the top of the list of 11 options was ‘someone entirely new’ — perhaps a prospect not on the political radar screen yet,” USA Today reported. “Nearly six in 10 of those surveyed — 59 percent — said they would be ‘excited’ about a candidate like that; only 11 percent said they'd prefer that a new face not run.”

Then again, there’s Biden, the man who said the Jews run Hollywood and gave us gay marriage.

He is “close behind,” USA Today reported, and “the opposite of someone entirely new.... He's weighing whether to make his third bid for the Democratic nomination; 53 percent said they would be excited about that, while 24 percent urged him not to run.”

Citing David Peleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center, the newspaper reported that the “someone new” choice demonstrates the “generational divide within the party going back to the Mondale-Hart race of 1984.”

“Thirty percent said they would be excited about O'Rourke, 46, running,” the pollsters found, while “just 13 percent said he shouldn't, a net positive of 17 percentage points. He also had room to grow: More than a third of those surveyed, 35 percent, said they had never heard of him.”

The other Democrats? Twenty-nine percent said lying Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) should run; 19 percent said she shouldn’t. Also “exciting” was radical New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, with nearly the same figures.

Oldster Elizabeth Warren, the 69-year-old senator from Massachusetts who, if nominated, would likely call her running mate “Ke-mo sah-bee,” repels 33 percent of those polled. Twenty-seven percent would be “excited” about her candidacy.

Communist apologist Bernie Sanders, the “Independent” senator from Vermont, repels even more Democrats than Lieawatha. While 36 percent are excited for another socialist candidacy, 41 percent think the 77-year-old should sit this one out.

That leaves Hillary Clinton, just six or so years behind the fast-decaying socialist. Just “15 percent would be excited if she ran again — a number swamped by the 70 percent who said she shouldn’t.”

Clinton recently said she’d like to be president, but didn’t want to run again.

The pollsters surveyed nearly 700 Democrats and Independents.

Younger Candidates

Aging whites are a key problem for the party, as The New American has reported. Young, hard-left Democrats, whose commitment to totalitarian socialism is exceeded only by the depth of their political and historical ignorance, want the elderly white Democrats put out to pasture.

Which brings up a report from Politico about the Castro brothers of Texas, who are, presumably, no relation to the Castro brothers who murdered thousands in Cuba.

“The Democratic Party’s dream of a resurgence in Texas has long run squarely through San Antonio and the Castro brothers — Joaquín, the third-term congressman, and Julián, the city’s ambitious former mayor,” Politico reported.

But then came the Irishman with the Hispanic-sounding handle: Beto O’Rourke. He “catapulted himself into the party’s national consciousness this year”’ by losing a squeaker against incumbent GOP Senator Ted Cruz.

“O’Rourke and Julián Castro are both inching toward presidential campaigns, an unlikely bounty for Texas Democrats accustomed to near-irrelevance at the statewide and national levels,” the webzine reported.

The two have different constituencies. “They’re not only from two different parts of Texas, they’re from two different parts of the country,” Colin Strother, a Texas Democratic strategist who has advised Castro in previous campaigns, told Politico. “This idea that there’s a finite constituency that they’re going to chop up, I just don’t see it.... I see them as two completely different types of candidates.”

Castro, Politico observed, has an uphill climb given O’Rourke’s wildly successful loss to Cruz. He’s viewed as possible Obama Part 2. “O’Rourke is now soaring in early 2020 polls, often running behind only Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, while Castro is barely a blip on the national landscape.”

Photo: Obama White House Archives