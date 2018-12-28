DCNF: Antifa Agitator Tied to Top Democrats; Question: How Many on Capitol Hill?

Antifa has penetrated the top echelons of “progressive” Washington, D.C., the Daily Caller News Foundation has reported. One of the “anti-fascist” group’s top agitators, DCNF divulged last week, has been masquerading as a mild-mannered activist during the day, and during that time, enjoyed access to top Democrats.

But operating under aliases, Joseph Jose Alcoff has confessed his hard-line communist views and advocated violence. Cops, rich people and the president, he has said, must be murdered.

Alcoff has also been involved with Smash Racism D.C., the cadre of activists who forced Senator Ted Cruz and his wife to flee a restaurant when Democrats were smearing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to stop his confirmation.

Smash Racism also famously besieged Fox talker Tucker Carlson’s house, which terrified the television star’s wife.

The DCNF’s report invites a question: How many violent radicals staff other activist groups active on Capitol Hill?

Joseph, Jose, and Chepe

Alcoff “spreads socialist and communist propaganda when going by the name ‘Jose Martin,’” the DCNF reported, and “identifying as ‘Chepe,’ Alcoff advocates for the violent overthrow of the government and for the murder of the rich. He has relished the mainstreaming of Antifa’s militant tactics in the Trump era.”

Yet, DCNF reported, “the agitator has made great efforts to separate his fanatical personas from a third identity, his legal name: Joseph ‘Jose’ Alcoff. Under that identity, the 36-year-old has worked as a payday campaign manager for Americans for Financial Reform since 2016, where he advocates for reforms of predatory loans before members of Congress.”

DCNF mined the dangerous radical’s Twitter account for this compelling ore:

In July 2017, he urged his nonviolent followers on Twitter to “stop limiting yourself,” adding that “the left wins nothing w/ nonviolence.”

In October, Alcoff advised his law-abiding Twitter followers that they’re “doing it wrong” and later offered advice on how to execute “a good neck punch.”

Alcoff holds an especially militant view towards law enforcement, an institution he believes should be dismantled completely.

“Police lives don’t matter. They can all burn in Hell,” he tweeted in September, for example.

His tweets also glorify the killing of his political opponents. For example, in July 2015 he tweeted that Donald Trump would make for “such a spectacular public guillotining” shortly after the mogul declared his candidacy for president.

“I truly hope he has a very public death at the hands of the pitchfork wielding exploited, a public execution that befits Trump’s stature,” he wrote.

Alcoff also tweeted that he wants to join “a conspiracy to destroy the United States from within.”

Tight With Top Democrats

That would be bad enough. But DCNF reported, “in his professional capacity as Alcoff, he’s been quoted in press releases from Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and appeared at an event with Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia outside the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in March and has been pictured alongside Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.”

Waters, as The New American has reported, has openly and repeatedly called for public harassment of Trump administration officials and the president’s supporters. But at any rate, it’s no surprise he would gravitate to the leftist congresswoman.

“We have got to dispense with nonviolence” in dealing with perceived “fascist” enemies, he said in 2016, speaking as “Chepe.” “You have to expose them and you have to expose where they live, their names, what they do for a living. Never let them be anonymous, and never just push their rhetoric without directly countering it.”

Here he is again:

“I’m a communist, motherf****r,” Alcoff said before spitting at a cameraman at a March 2005 protest in Chicago. He recorded himself again yelling the phrase at a Ron Paul supporter at a six-month anniversary event of Occupy Wall Street in March 2012.

AFR scrubbed its website of Alcoff’s name after DCNF’s report published, but restored it after the news outfit caught the revision.

What Do The Democrats Know?

Now that Alcoff’s activities are exposed, a question: How many more of these dangerous radicals work in top-level “progressive” outfits in D.C., and how many have access to Democratic leaders and influence public policy.

And given what Waters has said, what does she know about his activities and those of her own staff members?

Photo: labsas/iStock/Getty Images Plus