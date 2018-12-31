Can Elizabeth Warren Get Past Her Bogus Indian Claim in White House Run?

Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Democrat from Massachusetts who falsely claims she is part Cherokee, is running for president in 2020.

The “progressive” former law professor has formed an “exploratory committee,” the prelude to a former presidential campaign.

The announcement reverses her statement four months ago when she adamantly declared that she would not run for president but instead running for Senate again.

Warren a One Percenter

Warren, who bills herself as an enemy of greedy Wall Street bankers, has been sending up confusing smoke signals about a run for some time.

But now, they’re clear. In announcing the committee this morning, she published video message that reprises her claims, begun many moons ago, that cigar-smoking fat cats were shafting the little man, and that she, Warren, would ride to their rescue and take some scalps.

“I’ve spent my career getting to the bottom of why America’s promise works for some families, but others, who work just as hard, slip through the cracks into disaster,” Warren avers. “And what I’ve found is terrifying: these aren’t cracks families are falling into, they’re traps. America’s middle class is under attack.”

Why? “Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut ’em a fatter slice. They crippled unions so no one could stop them.”

Government has become a “tool for the wealthy and well-connected,” she continues with video of Republican politicians.

And “the whole scam is propped up by an echo chamber of fear and hate designed to distract and divide us.” Evil white men such as Fox talkers Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson “point the finger at anyone who looks, thinks, prays or loves differently than they do,” and have put the country on a “dark path [that] doesn’t have to be our future.”

“We can make our democracy work for all of us. We can make our economy work for all of us. We can rebuild America’s middle class.”

Under the U.S. Constitution, the United States is a republic, not a democracy; a government of law, not men, though of course liberal politicians such as Warren cast votes in violation of their oath of office to abide by the Constitution. And regardless of how well the system has been working for “all of us,” it has been working quite well for the “wealthy and well-connected” Indian princess.

In 2015, CNN estimated her net worth at between $3.7 million and $10 million.

Last year, she and her husband filed tax returns showing $913,000 in adjusted gross income.

So the Bay State’s Fauxcahontas is a one percenter with plenty of wampum in the bank.

Indian Blood

As far as the presidential run goes, Warren has been all over the reservation. In August, she firmly said that “I am not running for president in 2020.” By mid-December, she had changed her mind and was mulling it again.

One thing she can’t change is the blatant dishonesty of her claims to be an Indian.

As the Legal Insurrection blog put it, “if elected, she would be the first person who has committed an ethnic fraud to hold the presidency.”

Like many Americans, Warren believes Indian blood flows in her veins, largely because of “family lore.” But a DNA test showed that she has as little as 1/1,024th Indian ancestry, meaning virtually none. Her closest Indian ancestor, if the test is even accurate, lived between six and 10 generations ago.

Warren is not unusual in believing she descends from Indians. Many Americans do, having heard, like Warren, “family lore” about long-lost “Indian princesses.” Generally speaking, that “family lore” is inaccurate.

Problem for Warren is, she peddled a verifiably false claim that will certainly return — like an angry spirit from the Happy Hunting Ground — to haunt her during the 2020 race.

President Trump has already dubbed her Pocahontas to great effect. Other nicknames include Hiataxa and Lieawatha.

Gift To Trump

Speaking on CNN this morning, Pennsylvania Republican Representative Charlie Dent said Warren’s candidacy is a “total gift” to The Donald. “This is the candidate he clearly wants.”

Dent noted that Democrats, particularly young ones, “want a new generation leadership,” and observed that “they’re looking at Kamala Harris, a Beto O’Rourke or Cory Booker.... Elizabeth Warren brings to the table all of the things that I think much of what red state America dislikes: this war with industrial and agricultural America that too many Democrats are engaged in.”

As The New American has reported, younger Democrats are ready for the party’s elderly white leadership — such as Warren, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders — to step aside.

Of that group, Warren, at 69, is the youngest.