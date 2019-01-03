Bernie Bros Fondled Bernie Gals. Sanders Apologizes, Says He Was Too Busy To Notice

Socialist Representative Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the communist apologist from BenandJerrystan who is contemplating another run for the White House, has a problem.

The latest news from webzine Politico and the New York Times — that Bernie Bros were fondling Bernie Gals during his 2016 run, and paying them less than men — suggest that all is not well with his coming campaign collective.

In the land of the Social Justice Warrior, heads are hanging.

Multiple Women Complained, Nothing Done

Perhaps the key fact about the report in the Times is this: Multiple women complained about the randy socialist boys on the campaign trail, but the big man did nothing. After all, when you apologize for mass murderers, so what if the girls on the campaign bus get a few gropes.

When “Latin outreach strategist” Giulianna De Lauro complained that a campaign “surrogate” raved about her “beautiful curly hair” and asked if he could touch it, she let him because she thought “he would just touch a strand.” But then, the Times reported, “he ran his hand through her hair in a ‘sexual way’” and began to “‘push my boundaries.’”

Then this happened: “When she reported the incident to Bill Velazquez, a manager on the Latino outreach team, he told her, “I bet you would have liked it if he were younger,” according to her account and another woman who witnessed the exchange. Then he laughed.”

Nothing was done about the harassment, she told the Times, or the remarks by the Top Latino.

“I did experience sexual harassment during the campaign, and there was no one who would or could help,” another campaign worker told the Times.

Then the story gets even worse: “Women told of makeshift living accommodations on the road, where they were asked to sleep in rooms along with male co-workers they didn’t know,” the Times reported. “Women who had access to salary records were taken aback to learn that some female staff members made thousands of dollars less than their male counterparts.”

One woman said she was “shaking with fear’’ because of the co-ed sleeping arrangements. “Literally, I remember thinking to myself, ‘What am I going to do?” she told the Times.

Why she was “shaking with fear” given the sexual beliefs and priorities of the modern Left we are not given to know, but any rate the the difference in pay is something of a shocker for a campaign that billed itself as an egalitarian’s dream.

A campaign worker, the Times reported, said “she was originally paid about $2,400 a month as a senior staff member and saw in the campaign’s records that a younger man who was originally supposed to report to her made $5,000 a month. She said that she brought the issue to the campaign’s chief operating officer, who adjusted her salary to achieve parity.”

And if that’s not bad enough, the campaign was also “too white” and “too male.”

The Times report was published just days after Politico divulged that a number of Feel the Bern alumni demanded a meeting with top campaign torpedoes to discuss the sex shenanigans and other problems.

But the demand letter went further. It called out the 2016 socialist effort for its “sexual violence.”

The group Friends of Bernie Sanders welcomed the missive and looks forward to a meeting to discuss it.

Sanders Apologizes

Sanders apologized for the monkeyshines, and admitted that even a skilled centralizer such as he can’t keep his fingers on all the buttons.

In a chinwag with CNN talker Anderson Cooper, the elderly socialist said he wouldn’t “sit here and tell you that we did everything right, in terms of human resources.”

But “I certainly apologize to any woman who felt she was not treated appropriately, and of course if I run we will do better the next time.”

Of course, he pleaded ignorance of the foul-ups, an excuse that would get you shot in the old Soviet Union, where Sanders honeymooned with second wife Jane. “I was a little bit busy running around the country trying to make the case.”

The question, of course, is why Sanders thinks he and his collectivist disciples think they can manage every jot and tittle of a $20 trillion economy — not least “Medicare for All” of this country’s 326 million citizens — if they can’t even keep an eye on the horny rascals who run his campaign.

Like all socialists, Sanders did say “we will do better next time.”

The women who toil for Sanders 2020 have nothing to worry about.

Image: flickr.com / Gage Skidmore