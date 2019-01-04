Feinstein Backs Biden, Snubs Harris, as Warren Heads for Iowa Pow Wows

Senator Dianne Feintsein, the 85-year-old San Francisco Democrat, wants another aging white Democrat to be the next president.

The hard-left Feinstein’s choice for the next commander in chief, she told Politico, is aging Democrat Joe Biden, the former vice president. He will be 78 after the next election, a veritable youngster next to Feinstein, who will be three years shy of her ninth decade on this mortal coil.

Feinstein elaborated on the choice in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, during which she threw shade on fellow leftist Senator Kamala Harris, who, at 54, is an infant compared to the other two.

What Feinstein Said

Feinstein, a millionairess thanks to the financial prestidigitation of her husband, likes Biden because he’s been around the block.

“Joe was chairman of the Judiciary [Committee] when he came to this place,” she told Politico. “I’ve watched him as vice president, I’ve seen him operate, I’ve seen him perform. He brings a level of experience and seniority which I think is really important.”

She’s right about that. Biden, a plagiarizer and serial Kinsley gaffer on racial matters, presided over the hearings that sank the nomination of federal Judge Robert Bork to the U.S. Supreme Court and turned the eminent jurist’s name into a verb. He also presided over the character assassination of Justice Clarence Thomas during his confirmation proceedings.

Feintsein elaborated for the Los Angeles Times that Biden “has the experience, the drive,” again noting his time at the wheel of the Judiciary Committee. “I worked with him closely on a number of different things. I have a great respect for his integrity as well as his ability. And I think experience is really important at this particular point, where our world is today.”

As for supporting Harris, who repeatedly lied about Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings, Feinstein was less committed. “I’m a big fan of Sen. Harris, and I work with her,” she told the newspaper. “But she’s brand-new here, so it takes a little bit of time to get to know somebody.”

That didn’t stop her from turning Harris loose on Kavanaugh.

Warren Hits the Trail in Iowa

Whatever Biden’s thoughts of running, or his chances of running, the candidate to watch now is Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat who announced her exploratory committee on Monday.

Warren is scheduled for a campaign stop in Council Bluffs, Iowa, this afternoon, and tomorrow, she has events in Storm Lake, Sioux City, and Des Moines.

Washington “works great for the wealthy and the well-connected,” she told reporters in announcing the big trip, according to the Associated Press. “This is a moment in America where people really want to get the focus back on the points that touch their lives, about things like student loans and what it costs to get a prescription filled.”

Warren, though, is an unlikely winner of the Democratic presidential contest.

She has famously and falsely claimed Indian heritage, a matter that has earned her some ridicule, particularly from President Trump, which inspired the candidate to subject herself to a DNA test. That showed her to be as little 1/1024 Indian, which invited even more ridicule. She is called Lieawatha and Hiataxa, and frequently appears in internet memes wearing an Indian war bonnet.

With the announcement of her exploratory committee, President Trump tweeted a faux campaign logo: “Warren / 1/2020th.”

Internet memes depict her campaign headquarters as a teepee, and her exploratory committee as Sacagawea and Lewis and Clark.

Warren didn’t help matters when she livestreamed a video of herself drinking beer from a bottle, an apparent attempt to establish a bond with the common man. Unhappily, the Harvard law professor even tried to sound a good old boy: “Hold on a sec,” she says, “I’m gonna get me a beer.”

That image suggested the obvious. “Careful there, with the firewater, Pocahantas,” a commenter at FoxNews.com quipped. “Alcoholism runs rampant among your people.”

Meanwhile, Fox News’s Peter Hegeth asked Trump whether Warren thinks she could beat him in the next election. “Well, that I don't know,” the Tweeter In Chief replied. “You’d have to ask her psychiatrist.”

Aging Whites

Warren’s skull doctor aside, she is yet another of the Democratic Party’s ruling gerontocracy that younger, more radical and explicitly angry Democrats, some of whom are openly anti-American socialists, hope will get out of the way.

They have outright said it’s time for the Pelosi-Biden-Feinstein generation to retire.

Holding on to power by her fingernails after losing an open primary to an anti-American Hispanic leftist this summer, Feinstein does not agree.

