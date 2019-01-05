N.C. Governor Poses With Sex Offender Who Promoted Bathroom Madness

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who refused as attorney general to defend the Tarheel State’s law that reserved bathrooms in public schools and other government buildings for the use of the intended sex, has jumped into bed with the same cultural subverters who fought the law.

Cooper recently attended the annual gala of the Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce and posed for a photo. It’s posted on the group’s Facebook page. The governor, wearing a blue tie, is in the center of the photo, and standing next to him on the right, wearing a purple tie and shirt, is the group’s president, Chad Turner, a leader in the campaign to permit men to use women’s bathrooms and vice versa.

But here’s the real news, courtesy of Lifesite.com: Turner is a registered sex offender who was found guilty of fondling a teenage boy.

Trusted Music Minister ... or Dangerous Pied Piper?

Turner was also president of the Chamber in 2016, using the name Sevearance-Turner, when it and the LGBTQ rights movement were pushing a “non-discrimination” ordinance in Charlotte that would permit men to use the ladies’ room in government buildings and vice versa.

Opponents of the bathroom anarchy worried about the obvious, and discovered a long-buried truth: A chief promoter was a registered sex offender.

“A Cherokee County [South Carolina] jury took less than two hours Friday to find former youth minister Chad Severance guilty of fondling a teen-age church member as the boy slept,” the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported in July, 2000.

“Circuit Judge John Few sentenced Severance, 22, of Bessemer City, N.C., to 10 years in prison on a single felony count of committing a lewd act on a minor,” the newspaper reported. “He faces two other counts of the same charge, each involving a different teen-age male church member.”

The victim’s story, which the newspaper culled from pre-trial testimony, is typical:

[One] boy, now 16, was 14 when he said Sevearance fondled him in July 1998.... [He] said Sevearance invited him to his Bessemer City home to spend the night, and he agreed.

He testified that during the visit, Sevearance asked him how he’d feel about a man performing oral sex on him. “I thought he was joking,” the youth said. He said Sevearance frequently asked him about sexual acts between men and women, which upset him because of the man’s position in the church.

He said following a revival meeting, he and Sevearance stayed overnight at the home of one of the other alleged victims. The three slept in the same bed, and during the night the boy said he woke up to find Sevearance fondling him. But he didn’t immediately report it, he said. “I was ashamed,” the boy said. “I thought there was something bad about me.”

A second boy told a similar tale that involved pornography. “He told me if I ever told the pastor, he’d make me look like a fool and a liar,” the boy testified.

The sex-offender registry does not report more than the one victim or conviction. Frighteningly, the newspaper reported, Turner was the music minister at a church in North Carolina at the time of sentencing.

Turner rose from that conviction, for which he served two years in prison, to become the head of the homosexual business lobby in Charlotte — and a senior commander in the war on normalcy.

But when his conviction surfaced during the bathroom battle, he quit the group.

Now that the bathroom fight is done, he’s back in charge, Lifesite noted.

Photo With Cooper

That job permits him to hobnob with Cooper, the pro-LGBT governor who, as attorney general, refused to defend the law the state passed to stop the bathroom madness. A “national embarrassment,” he called it.

The state became the target of a vicious and mendacious all-out assault by the homosexual lobby and its leftist corporate backers, including major corporations and even the NBA and NCAA. They threatened to wreck the state financially.

The legislature repealed the law and passed another. In October, the bathroom anarchists declared victory.

A convicted sex offender’s leadership role didn't hurt the cause.

Group photo: Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce Facebook page