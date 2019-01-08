New California Governor Newsom Wants Healthcare for All, Including Illegal Aliens

Former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom took the oath as California’s 40th governor on January 7, and a writer for the Washington Post observed, “The change of power … will push this liberal state further left.”

Considering that Newsom will succeed the very liberal Jerry Brown, it is hard to imagine just how much further left Newsom will be able to steer the state before California becomes bankrupt. The state already has a debt of $461 billion, which amounts to $11,583 per citizen.

Upon being sworn in, Newsom promised to create a “progressive, principled” administration that will counter “corruption and incompetence” in the White House.

“It is up to us to renew the California dream for a new generation. And now more than ever, it is up to us to defend it,” Newsom said. “But there is an administration in Washington clearly hostile to California’s values and California’s interests.”

Outlining some of his plans during his inaugural speech, Newsom talked about the need for a range of programs to relieve social problems such as homelessness and hunger.

Newsom called for a “Marshal Plan” (the American aid plan to help rebuild Europe after the devastation of World War II) for affordable housing and fair pay for workers and said the state will “never waver in our pursuit of guaranteed health care for all Californians.” A report in the San Francisco Chronicle noted that Newsom “was silent on exactly how the state will pay for those new initiatives.”

The answer, of course, is by taking more money from the taxpayers and placing more pressure on California’s shrinking middle class.

The Chronicle observed that the new spending programs Newsom has advocated in recent days include state support for expanded pre-kindergarten classes, making the second year of community college education free for full-time students (their first year is currently paid for by the state), and six months of paid leave from work for parents of newborn children.

An article in the Political Insider last August profiled some of Newsom’s plans, quoting from an interview he gave on “Pod Save America,” during which he discussed his record of providing universal healthcare to residents regardless of their immigration status during his tenure as mayor of San Francisco.

The writer noted that Newsom wants to see the San Francisco plan, which provides healthcare to illegal aliens, extended to the entire state.

Photo: AP Images

Related articles:

Newsom, Cox Top California’s Jungle Primary in Race for Governor

Gov. Jerry Brown: Last Straw for California