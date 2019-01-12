Immigrant Congresswoman: Trump Wants to Purify America for White Supremacists

The immigrant congresswoman who helps illegal aliens file probably phony asylum claims has declared an anathema: President Trump is a racist who wants to make America “pure” for his “white supremacist” supporters.

Representative Pramila Jayapal (shown) unbosomed herself of the commentary on All In, the program hosted by MSNBC talker Chris Hayes.

Hayes tossed two slowballs undoubtedly intended for Jayapal to be able to knock them out of the park.

Two Ridiculous Questions

Hayes opened the time with Jayapal, a leftist immigrant from Chennai, India, by noting that Trump appeals to “people animated by bigotry and fear, people who have come to view their identity as existentially under threat from desperate Honduran moms in flip-flops.”

Actually, the “migrants” are illegal aliens with smartphones and Facebook accounts, but in any event Hayes asked, “Do you think a deal can be made, or do you think this is fundamentally existential and cannot be made?”

“It is fundamentally existential if he continues to insist on a wall,” Jayapal averred. “And, you know, you just said it so beautifully, Chris, this has never been about a wall.”

And just what was it about?

Making America “Pure” Again!

“His ultimate goal,” she agreed, “is to make America pure in the sense of not having immigrants, not having folks of color here and shutting down every form of legal immigration, all to throw a bone to those people.”

And then came the R word. And the B word. And the X word. Democrats took the House in November, she averred, because of Trump doesn’t want illegal aliens flooding the country: “We actually found people turning away from this view that it was too racist, too bigoted, too xenophobic.”

Even worse, she boo-hooed, “as an immigrant myself, it is so deeply offensive to see the harm that he’s causing to people across the country, people who are terrified, who don’t feel that they belong, the people who are seeking asylum who no longer can get in, even though it’s legal to seek asylum, and not just at a legal port of entry.”

Jayapal did not elaborate on the “harm” Trump has done, or whom he has harmed, or who feels “terrified,” but did add that he has done “real damage” to “our soul and our psyche.”

Legal vs. Illegal Immigration

Then Hayes noted that Trump likely wanted to reduce all immigration, not just illegal immigration.

Immigrant Jayapal was ready for that one, too.

First came a complaint that Trump wanted to stop the chain migration that has allowed entire immigrant families to the enter the country en masse for years. Then came a complaint that Trump tried to stop false asylum claims by not accepting them from illegals who jump the border instead of showing up at legal ports of entry. In “every single place,” she averred, “he is cutting legal immigration.”

“This has never been about undocumented immigrants coming across the border,” she protested, “it has always been about limiting legal immigration, unless, of course, Chris, you happen to be a housekeeper that’s working in Mar-a-Lago on his grounds and then maybe that’s different, but for the vast majority of the country, what he wants to do is say that we’re not going to allow people into this country anymore.”

That is false, but in any event then we get the summation, which of course use the W and S words. “That’s been the agenda of [Trump adviser] Steve Miller. It is a long-time agenda of these white supremacists who are fueling him at the base. And that is what is so disturbing.”

Also disturbing is a congresswoman’s calling a Jewish man an ally of “white supremacists.”

Jayapal Helps Illegals

One can’t accuse Jayapal of lacking commitment to the cause of subverting American sovereignty.

“I was able to successfully assist 5 asylum seekers — 2 unaccompanied minors, a mother and her 9-year-old child, and a young man with a serious medical condition — into the United States,” she boasted in December.

“Initially they were denied, in violation of U.S. and international law,” she opined, “but I was able to intervene and ensure that they could simply present themselves for asylum in the United States.”

So Jayapal admits helping illegal aliens file asylum claims that are, likely, false. She certainly knows the data: 72 percent of such claims are false. As well, close to 100 percent of illegals admit, after being deported, that they cross the border for jobs and welfare.

Photo of Rep. Pramila Jayapal: U.S. Congress