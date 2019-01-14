Biden’s Baby Brother: Joe’s Going to Run, Clinton Insulted Trump Voters, Young Pols Too Radical

Frank Biden wants his big brother to run for president.

And the younger Biden believes that’s exactly what former Vice President Joe Biden will do. The whole family is behind a Biden run for the White House, Frank Biden claims, despite his advanced age.

The main problem facing the former six-term senator is a party that is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the revolutionary left. And that, Frank Biden argues, is the reason his brother should be the nominee.

His politics aren’t too radical.

Younger Biden doesn’t want a repeat of 2016, when the Democratic candidate so insulted the electorate in trying to appeal to the party’s radical base that even his own family voted for The Donald.

Tell Them Frank Said It

“I think we’re going to run,” Frank Biden told his hometown Palm Beach Post. “You can say that ‘Frank thinks his brother’s going to run.’ Now, he could surprise me. But I know the family’s behind him 100 percent.”

Biden the Younger told the newspaper a decision was coming “very soon,” and that he, Frank, thinks Joe is the man to beat Trump on multiple counts.

“I believe Joe should run. I’m urging him to run and have been for a long, long time,” he told the newspaper. “I know what Joe wants to do is respect the process. He’s encouraged by the number of people who have expressed interest and he has said publicly he thinks a whole lot of people could beat Trump in a general.”

Joe Biden might think that, but he also believes, as The New American reported, that he has the best chance to beat Trump. Frank agrees. Whatever the strengths of those younger candidates, Frank Biden told the newspaper that winning in 2020 is a practical political question. Who best to beat Trump?

Said Joe’s baby brother, “Who do you think that the disaffected Republicans and the disaffected Democrats that we need to win over to win Pennsylvania, to win Michigan, to win Wisconsin, to win Ohio, to win Florida — as a strictly Machiavellian question, who is best positioned to win those folks back?”

Frank Biden acknowledged the party’s “absolutely spectacular women,” and young candidates with “incredible political chops” who can “galvanize a ton of support across the board.”

But they might be too crazy for the electorate at large, not least Frank Biden himself.

“My personal politics are not as far left as many of the candidates seem to be,” he told the Post. “You know, Bernie Sanders is not a Democrat. He’s not a member of the Democratic Party. He’s an avowed socialist.... This idea of having to be put in a bag, having to be either this or that ideologically I think is hugely limiting. What I know Joe looks at is he looks at an individual policy decision based on its merits.”

Neither was Frank Biden a fan of Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign strategy, which included demonizing the average Trump voter. That, he said, explains her defeat. Clinton was such a bad candidate she even turned his own family into Trump voters.

“We never would have lost Pennsylvania, and all my relatives ... who voted for Donald Trump because they felt slighted by Hillary and her campaign,” he said. “We never would have not gone to Michigan.... You have to work for every single vote and people have to know individually, collectively and severally that you care about them, that they’re important.”

And don’t forget Clinton’s description of Trump supporters: deplorable. In other words, Clinton said she hated half of America, and told them so in no uncertain terms.

“The idea of declaring a whole swath of people ‘deplorables’ is just the most idiotic political calculation,” he told the newspaper. “Who in God’s name am I to say that you have a fundamentally wrong moral position? Talk about lacking humility.”

Age No Worry

As for his older brother’s age, 76, Frank Biden has no worries.

Age, he said, is the “most laughable thing” because Trump “is obese and probably couldn’t walk 18 holes of golf.”

His brother, by contrast, works out four days a week and is in better shape now that he was at 65.

Maybe, but Biden’s age is only one problem.

The younger, racially-minded radicals in his party are ready for him and the rest of the party’s white gerontocracy to retire. They want not just radical action but total socialism, which they know they won’t get from the likes of Biden.

Photo: Obama White House Archives