Candidate Castro: Trump’s the Problem, Not Illegal Aliens. Time for More Taxes

A fellow named Castro wants to be president.

But Cuban-Americans need’t worry. Julián Castro is of Mexican heritage, and no relation to the communist tyrant and beloved of so many other leftists and Democrats such as Senator Bernie Sanders.

Castro, the former mayor San Antonio and Barack Obama’s secretary of Housing and Urban Development, announced his bid for the White House on Saturday.

His campaign theme: Donald Trump’s a bad president and everyone on Earth hates him, most of all me, and that’s why I should be president.

Campaign Themes the Usual

“I’m running for president because it’s time for new leadership,” he told supporters when he announced in San Antonio. “Because it’s time for new energy. And it’s time for a new commitment to make sure that the opportunities that I’ve had are available for every American.”

Castro, the son of a single mother, attended Stanford University and Harvard Law School. His twin brother, Joaquín, represents the 20th District of Texas in Congress.

And what does Julián Castro offer the American people? The usual package of goodies all Democrats offer: Medicare for all, cheaper college, and a return to the globalist environmentalism of the Paris agreement. He also likes the Green New Deal, the latest cockamamie economics plan from the Democrats.

Castro also would “overhaul and reimagine our justice system,” the Post reported, because cops kill too many “people of color.”

“If police in Charleston can arrest Dylann Roof after he murdered nine people worshiping at Bible study, without hurting him, then don’t tell me that Michael Brown and Tamir Rice and Aiyana Jones and Eric Garner and Jason Pero and Stephon Clark and Sandra Bland shouldn’t still be alive today,” Castro averred. “We’re going to keep saying their names and those of too many others just like them who were victims of state violence.”

Unsurprisingly, the Post reported, the crowd cheered the demagoguery.

Like many Democrats, Castro thinks the tax code should punish high income earners, he told Margaret Brennan on Sunday’s Face the Nation. “We’ve had the last 40 years essentially of — of lower and lower commitment on people at the very top,” he said. “Same thing goes for corporations. We have corporations — multinational corporations — that are hardly paying anything in federal taxes.”

In fact, the National Taxpayers Union Foundation has reported, the top 10 percent of earners pay more than 70 percent of federal income taxes, and the top 50 percent pay almost all income taxes. And corporations will pay an estimated $450.4 billion in taxes in fiscal 2018, about 11.3 percent of federal revenue, according to the Tax Foundation.

Like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y), Castro’s understanding of economics and taxation is limited.

Castro: Trump Is Bad, Very Bad

But Castro’s main theme, of course, will be the utter evil of the man in the White House on the immigration issue.

Brennan opened the discussion with this hard-hitting question: “The president visited your home state of Texas this week, went to the border, said there is a humanitarian and national security crisis. Do you agree with him that there is a crisis at the border?”

Castro offered a completely surprising answer: Trump’s the problem, not the illegal-alien invaders that Castro hopes will become Democratic voters.

“He’s created a tragedy at the border,” Castro said, because of “family separations” there. The president ended that policy — which he, by the way, didn’t initiate — some time ago, but that didn’t matter to Castro, who wants to release illegal aliens into the country with ankle monitors and hope they show up for asylum proceedings.

“I don’t believe that we should have family detention for people that are seeking asylum or refugee status,” the open-borders Democrat said, “so that we should develop other ways to ensure that people are processed, that we're able to keep track of them in the country.”

On immigration, Trump is a “failed leader” because “he’s just trying to stoke his political base by bringing up the wall all the time.”

But “if you’re not going to detain and you’re not going to deport, what do you do with illegal immigrants?” Brennan asked.

Aside from releasing illegals into the country, Castro continued, “I would make sure that we push as hard as possible for comprehensive immigration reform so that for the people who are already here, if they’ve been law abiding, if they pay a fine, that they can get an earned path to citizenship. I still believe that that should be part of the answer.”

In other words, illegal aliens are welcome to cross the border and stay.

