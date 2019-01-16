King: The Times Garbled My Remarks. Censure Coming?

If only it were 1630 and Representative Steve King a suspected witch.

Then the House of Representatives could dispense with the formalities of censure and resolution and toss him in the Potomac to see if he floats.

King, of course, is the congressman from Iowa who uttered supposedly racist words during an interview with the New York Times published on Friday.

The hysteria having reached a fever pitch, yesterday the House targeted King with a vote to condemn white supremacy. Soon, it will likely consider censuring the conservative congressman, and perhaps, expel him.

“Western Civilization” Is Racist

The latest trouble for King began with, as he said on the House floor, 13 words.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King asked, the Times reported. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

Immediately, the hysteria began, and the all the right people declared King a racist. Joining the mob, naturally, were the usual conservatives.

And so yesterday the House voted 424-1 to condemn King with HR 41, a resolution denouncing white supremacism and nationalism that opens with King’s misinterpreted comments to the the New York Times.

The lone vote against the resolution was from Representative Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), who wants King censured instead and will introduce a resolution. Representative Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) has done so.

Maybe if Rush were as concerned about the murders in his congressional district as he is with hunting imaginary racists he would better serve his constituents, but at any rate, King voted for the resolution as well.

“I understand how you interpreted my words when you read them this way,” King said. “There is no tape for this interview that I did. It was 56 minutes long there are some notes on the other end, but there is no tape there’s no way to go back and listen.”

White supremacist “ideology never shows up in my head,” King continued, and “I don't know how it could possibly come out of my mouth.” King continued,

So I'm going to tell [you] that the words are likely what I said. But I want to read it to you the way I believe I said it, and and that’s this: “White nationalist, white supremacist — Western Civilization, how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and civilization” — that’s the end of the quote — just to watch Western Civilization become a derogatory term in political discourse today. That’s what I believe happened.”

In other words, by incorrectly punctuating King’s remarks, the Times created the appearance that King asked why white nationalism and supremacy were offensive, and connecting them to Western civilization.

King explained likewise in a news release.

In a 56 minute interview, we discussed the changing use of language in political discourse. We discussed the worn out label “racist” and my observation that other slanderous labels have been increasingly assigned to Conservatives by the Left, who injected into our current political dialog such terms as Nazi, Fascist, “White Nationalist, White Supremacist, — Western Civilization, how did THAT language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”... just to watch Western Civilization become a derogatory term in political discourse today. Clearly, I was only referencing Western Civilization classes. No one ever sat in a class listening to the merits of white nationalism and white supremacy.

When I used the word “THAT” it was in reference ONLY to Western Civilization and NOT to any previously stated evil ideology ALL of which I have denounced. My record as a vocal advocate for Western Civilization is nearly as full as my record in defense of Freedom of Speech.

None of that mattered, of course, and neither did the rest of King’s floor speech supporting the resolution.

Censure Resolution

For his part, Rush’s censure resolution lists King’s alleged sins, and says he “dishonors not only immigrants but every American with his racist and xenophobic rhetoric” and “has failed to retract his statement and apologize to the Members of the House or Americans across the country.”

One reason for censuring King? His “statements have drawn praise” from white supremacists.

We are not given to know whether Rush will introduce a resolution censuring all the Democrats such as Ocasio-Cortez, whose “statements have drawn praise” from communists, which “dishonors” all the victims of communism, including those who fled to the United States and the American fighting men who died in Korea and Vietnam.

King says he will not resign.

