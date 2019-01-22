Sanders: Trump Is a Racist; Biden: No, We’re All Racist!

Angling to get the black vote, which, while at 90 percent Democratic in November’s election, could be less reliable in 2020, socialist Senator Bernie Sanders of BenandJerrystan and former plagiarist and Vice President Joe Biden had one word for their audiences on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Racism.

Speaking in South Carolina, Sanders, the foremost American apologist for totalitarian communists everywhere, uttered a bold proclamation. The Donald, the geriatric collectivist said, is a racist.

Not to be outdone, Biden, in a hopeful message for a confabulation of the Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN), suggested that Sanders might be wrong.

Society itself, Biden said, is racist!

Sanders In S.C.

The occasion of Sanders’ courageous declaration was the MLK Day Town Hall in Columbia at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

“Today we talked about justice and today we talked about racism,” the socialist said. “And I must tell you it gives me no pleasure to tell you that we now have a President of the United States who is a racist.”

Who knew? “We have a president intentionally, purposefully trying to divide us up by the color of our skin, by our gender, by the country we came from, by our religion,” he said.

Apparently, the man who wants to turn the clock back to 1930s Soviet socialism thinks Trump wants to turn the clock back to 1930s segregation.

“We say to President Trump today: this country has suffered too long from discrimination,” the angry socialist said. “We are not going backwards, we are going forwards to a non-discriminatory society.”

This isn’t the first time Sanders, who often resembles a mad scientist in a horror film when he speaks, pinned the R label on Trump. Although in November when he called the president a “racist,” he used comparatively milder language.

Speaking for Al Sharpton’s National Action Network legislative conferees, Sanders also said we have “a president who is a sexist. A president who is a homophobe. A president who is a xenophobe and a president who is a religious bigot.”

That measured assessment comes from a man who said Nicaraguan communist tyrant Daniel Ortega was an “impressive guy,” and claimed that Ortega’s Sandinista regime had more support among Nicaraguans that President Reagan had among Americans.

Biden: “Systematic Racism” Always With Us

Sanders’ delusions aside, Biden appeared before Sharpton’s crowd in Washington, D.C.

Again, it was another event honoring the plagiarizing Marxist who frequented orgies and, despite being an ordained Baptist minister, denied the central truths of the Christian faith.

Biden explained, ABC News reported, that “systematic racism” must be “rooted out.” How we will “root out” this “systematic racism” he did not explain. But root it out we must.

“The bottom line is we have a lot to root out, but most of all the systematic racism that most of us whites don't like to acknowledge even exists,” Biden averred. “We don't even consciously acknowledge it. But it’s been built into every aspect of our system.”

Actually, Biden just did acknowledge it, and it’s a never-ending topic of public discussion, but at any rate he helpfully explained what “systematic racism” is:

Because when your schools are substandard, when your houses are undervalued, when your car insurance costs more for no apparent reason, when poverty rates for black Americans is still twice that of white Americans ... there’s something we have to admit. Not you — we — White America has to admit there’s a still a systematic racism. And it goes almost unnoticed by so many of us."

But at least Biden admitted that despite all the “systematic racism,” Americans elected a black president.

Biden is nothing if not completely unaware of being a “systematic racist” himself.

For instance, when he was running against Barack Obama in 2007, the soon-to-be VP explained what was so good about the inexperienced senator from Illinois who had never held a real job: “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

And in 2006, he explained why Delaware is such a diverse state. “In Delaware, the largest growth of population is Indian Americans, moving from India,” Biden said. “You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

Biden does have something in common with King: He is an accomplished literary thief.

Photo: AP Images