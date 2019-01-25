Stone Indictment Confirms Mueller in Witch Hunt Against Trump

The indictment against longtime Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, which contained no allegations or evidence of “Russian collusion,” confirmed yet again that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is leading what President Trump has correctly described as a “witch hunt” against the administration. It seems the real goal of Mueller is to terrorize everyone associated with Trump's rise to the presidency or his efforts to drain the swamp.

Indeed, in Stone's case — as in the cases of Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort and National Security Adviser Mike Flynn — the charges had nothing to do with the Trump campaign, Russia, or anything related to the establishment-backed conspiracy theory about alleged “collusion.” Instead, the indictment listed seven so-called process charges ranging from “making false statements” to “obstruction of an official proceeding.”

And yet, for this, Mueller dispatched heavily armed SWAT teams with guns drawn to Stone's Florida home for a pre-dawn raid. The kingpin of anti-Trump hysteria, CNN, was conveniently there to capture the absurdity on video. The outlandish tactics suggest that Mueller was trying to terrorize not only Stone, but anyone else who may be willing to work with Trump in the future.

Still, after his initial appearance in federal court, Stone (shown) sounded defiant. “There is no circumstance whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president nor will I make up lies to ease the pressure on myself,” he was quoted as telling reporters. “I look forward to being fully and completely vindicated.”

In a statement to Infowars, where Stone has been serving as a contributor since before Trump's election, he lashed out. “This country is literally run by a rogue prosecutor who has more power than the president,” he said, adding that America was becoming the “new Soviet Union” and that he feared for his grandchildren. Stone also called on Trump to immediately appoint another special counsel to begin investigating the FISA warrants that were used to spy on Trump's people.

“That I think brings the whole globalist Obama-Clinton house of cards down,” Stone said, calling on Trump to declassify them all too. “It is the single most important thing that he can do.”

Infowars, meanwhile, connected it all to the Deep State. “As the Deep State prepares to make the move on Trump, all his allies are being indicted and arrested, not for colluding with Russia, but for being faithful to America,” the influential media empire declared in an e-mail.

Trump also commented after the raid. “Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION!” the president said on social media. “Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there?” A number of sources quoted in media reports have suggested that Trump may pardon Stone if he ends up being convicted of anything.

The centerpiece of Mueller's campaign against Stone surrounds his interactions with the transparency group WikiLeaks. “A senior Trump campaign official was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization 1 had regarding the Clinton campaign,” reads the indictment, with “Organization 1” clearly a reference to WikiLeaks.

Of course, communicating with WikiLeaks is not and was not a crime. Nor has the special prosecutor claimed that Stone or Trump were involved in any sort of illegal conspiracy involving WikiLeaks. The only reason that this has any relevance at all is due to the oft-repeated claim that WikiLeaks received the incriminating e-mails from the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee from supposed “Russian” hackers.

However. the only “evidence” linking WikiLeaks to Russia is an unproven and widely ridiculed indictment by Mueller himself — the architect of the witch hunt — against a dozen supposed Russian agents. Obviously, Mueller and everyone else involved in this case knows those Russians will never be standing trial to rebut the charges. And so, by filing the indictment and letting the “fake news” endlessly repeat the claim that the e-mails were stolen by Russia, the Deep State has been able to distract from the incriminating and utterly horrifying contents of those e-mails while attempting to delegitimize and persecute Trump, his senior people, and the tens of millions of Americans who support him.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose track-record for accuracy thus far is impeccable, broke from normal policy to specifically deny that the source of the e-mails was the Russian government or any other state party. So far, then, aside from Deep State operative Mueller's half-baked indictment of Russians who (he knows very well) will never sit in a U.S. court room, there is not a shred of actual evidence showing that the e-mails were hacked by the Russian government. Nevertheless, the “fake news” media continues parroting it as fact, though.

In an interview with The New American magazine long before there was any whiff of a looming indictment, Stone expressed his belief that the real email whistleblower was Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich. Stone also suggested that Rich was murdered for political purposes — not as part of a robbery gone bad, as the “official” but highly suspect narrative claims. More than a few analysts have come to similar conclusions.

In this case, even some liberals have raised serious concerns about what is happening. Liberal journalist Glenn Greenwald, for example— certainly no conservative Trump partisan — blasted the special prosecutor. “The Stone indictment is yet another from Mueller alleging people lied about or otherwise obstructed the post-election investigation, but does not assert any underlying crimes committed by Americans (for conspiring with Russians or anything else) regarding the election itself,” he said on social media, echoing widespread concerns surrounding all of Mueller's indictments so far.

Speaking off the record, a federal law enforcement official told Infowars radio giant Alex Jones, a close associate of Stone, that the federal government was pushing America toward a “civil war” with extremism that was causing Americans to lose faith in government institutions. “Never have I been so ashamed of federal law enforcement as I am today,” the source was quoted as saying. “To raid Roger’s home is unbelievable. The FBI is throwing away whatever credibility it had left.”

According to a website soliciting funds to help pay for Stone's legal defense, Mueller is targeting Stone despite not having any evidence of Russian collusion, Wikileaks collaboration, or any other crimes. “Mueller seeks to criminalize normal political activities by Roger Stone while ignoring the blatantly illegal activities of the Clinton campaign and the Obama NSA, DOJ and FBI,” the website declares. “Roger Stone refuses to be pressured into testifying against President Trump. His legal fees in this epic fight could top $2 million, threatening to destroy him and his family.”

In a separate interview with The New American last year, Stone said that the Deep State was terrified of Trump and was plotting to do whatever was necessary to bring him down. Stone outlined a Plan A, B, and C. Plan A, he said, was to use Mueller's investigation to try to bring down Trump. Plan B would be to have him declared crazy and removed under the 25th Amendment, something the media was openly working toward for weeks. And finally, Plan C, Stone said, would be to kill the president.

“It's easy to forget that the shocking upset that Donald Trump pulled off has never been forgotten or acknowledged by the globalist cabal that has really infected both of our major parties,” Stone said in the wide-ranging interview from his Florida studio. “It's easy to misread the deep enmity and hatred that the globalists and the Insiders have for this president, and to underestimate their resolve to remove him.”

The New American reached out to Stone for comment about the arrest but did not receive a response in time for publication. His assistant confirmed to TNA that the special prosecutor also had a warrant for Stone's Manhattan apartment. But she did not respond to additional questions by press time.

Photo of Roger Stone: AP Images

Alex Newman is a correspondent for The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

