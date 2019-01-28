Harris Lied At Least 10 Times in Announcement Speech and Got Away With It

Senator Kamala Harris, the leftist from California whose trouble with the truth has yet to invite the scrutiny it should from the media’s vaunted fact checkers, formally opened her campaign for president on Sunday with a speech that not only contained the usual half-truths and outright lies but also portends the rise of yet another racial demagogue.

Her opponents, not just President Trump but even her Democratic colleagues, had better be prepared to be called racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, and every other name from the familiar litany of leftist labels reserved for those who dare to disagree.

If the angry racialist becomes president, we might well long for the days of Barack Hussein Obama, who might seem moderate by comparison.

An Even 10 Lies

The country has known Senator Harris would run for president since Martin Luther King Day, when she discussed it on Good Morning America. It was a good day to announce, given that King had his own problems with the truth, not least confessing academic theft to his gullible professors.

And like the Great Man himself, Harris is nothing if not a committed racialist. After discussing her immigrant parents and the folksy wisdom she picked up at home, Harris launched into a “that’s-not-our-America” refrain, a riff off the old leftist standby, “that’s not who we are.”

But that hackneyed eyewash was nothing compared to her outright lies.

Harris falsely claimed, for instance, that “we have children in cages crying for their mothers and fathers,” meaning the illegal aliens who are crashing our borders and breaking our laws.

Well, “we” don’t have “children in cages,” a narrative used to smear the Trump administration because it had to confine those illegal-alien children for their own good, just as the Obama administration did. Of course, the media did not subject Obama to screeching, hysterical vilification.

She accused the Trump administration of “try[ing] to take away health care from millions of families,” the second lie, and of “blame[ing] immigrants as the source of all our problems,” the third lie, and of “trying to convince us that the villain in our American story is each other,” lie number four. None of those things has happened.

Lie number five was the repeatedly debunked hooey that women earn 77 cents on the dollar compared to men, although she graciously allowed that the “gap” is 80 cents. And for good measure, she tossed in the supposed corollary income disparity of blacks and “Latinas,” also, we are to infer, compared to white men.

“Too many unarmed black men and women are killed in America,” which is true, but not because white cops are shooting blacks with impunity, as she implied. In fact, too many blacks are killed because blacks are killing each other. And “too many black and brown Americans are locked up” not because of “racial injustice,” but because “black and brown Americans” commit crimes in numbers way out of proportion with their share of the population.

So there you had lies six and seven.

“I’m running to fight for an America where no mother or father has to teach their young son that people may stop him, arrest him, chase him, or kill him, because of his race,” Harris said to explicitly suggest that white policemen are racists who shoot black kids with impunity.

There’s lie number eight.

And she wants an America were people see “attacks on voting rights and civil rights and women’s rights and immigrant rights as attacks on our country itself,” and an America “where we welcome refugees and bring people out of the shadows, and provide a pathway to citizenship,” which is code for more race and sex quotas and open borders to swamp the country with more Democratic voters.

No one has “attacked” any of those “rights,” such as they are real refugees are welcome to the extent that the country can absorb them, and illegal immigrants are hardly “in the shadows.” They run thither and yon in public with impunity, not least in protest marches.

Those are lies nine and 10.

Harris Lies a Lot

Harris’s fact-free, mendacious take on Trump’s America was entirely predictable, but not just because the woman is a hard-bitten radical. Rather, she has repeatedly proved she lies with the dexterity of a sociopath.

Her lies about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation were so brazen that the Washington Post awarded her four Pinocchios, a perfect score on its whopper scale. And she was part of the lynch mob, of course, that went searching for a tall tree and a short rope to hang Kavanaugh on false charges of sex assault.

She also compared agents who toil for Immigration and Customs Enforcement of being similar to the Ku Klux Klan.

The media, undoubtedly, will track and correct Harris’s claims with the same vigor and tenacity with which they tracked and corrected those of candidate Donald Trump.

Photo: AP Images