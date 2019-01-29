Harris: I’m an Ocasio-Cortez Socialist. Cultural Marxism Foes Will Be Dealt With.

Make no mistake about Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). She is not, as her looks and soothing voice might suggest, a moderate Democrat who just wants to do the right thing.

She’s a hard-core leftist who, unlike out-of-the-closet totalitarian Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, hasn’t admitted what she really is.

Since announcing her candidacy for president to the adoring coos of the leftist media, she has backed “Medicare for All,” proposed abolishing private health insurance, and has announced support for Ocasio-Cortez’s crazy Green New Deal.

Beyond all that, as she revealed in her presidential announcment, she’s a cultural Marxist bent on punishing those who oppose the anathemas she has declared upon racism, sexism, and all the other phony pathologies with which the Left is obsessed.

Harris is a hard-core, radical socialist.

No Health Insurance for You

At a CNN town hall on Monday, she went full bore for British-style healthcare.

“We need to have Medicare for all,” the socialist senator said.

But that wasn’t all:

When pressed by CNN’s Jake Tapper if that means eliminating private insurance, the senator answered affirmatively, saying she would be OK with cutting insurers out of the mix. She also accused them of thinking only of their bottom lines and of burdening Americans with paperwork and approval processes.

“The idea is everyone gets access to medical care,” she responded when Tapper asked if people who like their insurance would get to keep it.

Beyond that, she said, “we have to appreciate and understand that access to health care should not be thought of to be a privilege. It should be understood to be a right.”

Michael Arens of the Republican National Committee tweeted the right answer: “Dems in 2009: If you like your plan, you can keep it. Dems in 2019: If you like your plan, we’re eliminating it.”

Green New Deal

Of course, Harris also supports Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, a plan to completely socialize the American economy in the name of saving the environment.

I support a Green New Deal and I will tell you why: climate change is an existential threat and we have got to deal with the reality of it. We have got to deal with the reality of the fact that there are people trying to peddle some ideas that we should deny it. They are peddling science fiction instead of what we should do, which is rely on science fact.

Among the lunatic ideas in this “deal” is the elimination of fossil fuels within 12 years, the timeline that Prophet Alexandria gives for the apocalypse if the United States does not adopt her socialist platform.

A quick glance at Green New Deal reveals just what Harris and her younger mentor have in store for the American people. Very little of the Green New Deal concerns “climate change,” beyond its pie-in-the-sky vision of transforming the economy completely to “renewable” energy within 12 years, which among others things would require “upgrading every residential and industrial building for state-of-the-art energy efficiency, comfort and safety.”

The rest of plan would give us an “economic bill of rights,” a “functioning democracy,” and “real financial reform.” Those are the dog whistles of totalitarian socialism.

Anyone and everyone would vote; the Electoral College would be no more; everyone would receive a “living wage”; utitilies, including the Internet, would be “publicly owned”; and the federal government would “support” the media, which means, of course, the federal government would control it.

Admit the Green New Dealers, “we are replacing the old economy with a new one.”

Liar Harris

Helpfully, Harris has demonstrated her ideological fanaticism by helping turn hearings of the Senate Judiciary Committee into neo-Stalinist show trials. She repeatedly lied about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings, and she compared the hard-working agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to Ku Klux Klansmen.

Harris is committed not just to the totalitarian takeover of the economy. She wants control of the American mind: “Racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, transphobia are real in this country,” she said in her formal announcement. “They are age-old forms of hate with new fuel. And we need to speak that truth so we can deal with it.”

Deal with it?

One can only imagine how she’ll do that.

Photo: AP Images