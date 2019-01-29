Have Dems Had Enough of Socialist Darling Ocasio-Cortez? Maybe

It seems that socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the former barmaid who represents New York’s 14th district, isn’t so popular after all, at least on Capitol Hill.

Some of her colleagues think she’s going too far. And not just by leading the party even farther into the fetid, fevered swamps of the radical Left.

Rather, she and her Justice Democrats — in the vernacular, Totalitarian Crackpots — are trying to take down the party’s Old Guard.

They don’t like it. And they want her stopped.

Solution: Primary the little lady and put her back behind the bar to pour suds for the boys back in the Bronx.

Furious Democrats

The news of the discontent comes from The Hill.

Ocasio-Cortez, the newspaper reported, “has infuriated colleagues by aligning with a progressive outside group that’s threatening to primary entrenched Democrats. Now some of those lawmakers are turning the tables on her and are discussing recruiting a primary challenger to run against the social media sensation.”

Uh-oh.

A Democrat who didn’t want to be named wants her gone. And soon.

“What I have recommended to the New York delegation is that you find her a primary opponent and make her a one-term congressperson,” the Democratic lawmaker told The Hill. “You’ve got numerous council people and state legislators who’ve been waiting 20 years for that seat. I’m sure they can find numerous people who want that seat in that district.”

Why get rid of her, given her popularity among the over-schooled, under-educated hipsters taken in by the advocate of totalitarian socialism?

Two big reasons. One, she knocked off predecessor Joe Crowley. The “Queens powerbroker and affable House Democratic Caucus chairman, had been considered a possible future Speaker.”

Two, “a recent Politico report stated she and the grass-roots group aligned with her, Justice Democrats, were considering backing a primary challenge to fellow New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, a Black Caucus member and establishment insider who succeeded Crowley as caucus chairman.”

So all is not well in the leftist coalition of the fringes. Ocasio-Cortez and her revolutionary cohort even want to go after Representative Henry Cuellar, a “moderate” Texas Democrat. They plan to run a candidate against him.

Any Challengers

“For now,” The Hill reported, “New York Democratic lawmakers are playing nice with Ocasio-Cortez and her 2.6 million Twitter followers and say no one in the Empire State’s delegation is currently contemplating backing a primary challenger against her.”

Representative Gregory Meeks, another New York Democrat, told The Hill he sees no reason to believe Ocasio-Cortez won’t be a solid “team player,” and Jeffries, who sits just three slots behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic pecking order, doesn’t think a primary challenge is in the cards because the delegation from New York “sticks together.”

Maybe, but that still leaves Crowley and his allies, who are, The Hill reported, hopping mad at the former mixologist. A top Democratic insider said “she’s pissing off a lot of people and has probably made a lot of enemies.... A lot of people who are furious with her are Joe’s allies, including some named Crowley.”

That would be Joe Crowley’s cousin, Elizabeth, a former city councilwoman. “She is a woman,” the source told The Hill. “She’s been moving more to the left. She would be someone interesting.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s hard-left political organization isn’t worried. The young radical raised $2 million for her first election and put away $400,000 in the campaign bank. As well, a spokesman for the Justice Democrats told The Hill, “considering she’s more popular and well-known than some of the Democratic presidential contenders, I think whoever challenges her will lose by huge margins.”

Radical Leftist

True perhaps, but the question is whether Ocasio-Cortez drives the party so far left with her program of outright socialism that the Democrats can’t win nationally, or that the party takes a beating in House and Senate elections in 2020.

Ocasio-Cortez not only has a major presidential candidate pushing the lunatic Green New Deal, a socialist wrecking ball disguised as a climate initiative, but also proposes flatly preposterous ideas.

She has said the world will end in 12 years if Americans don’t give up fossil fuels and drive electric cars, and she wants a top federal income tax rate of 70 percent.

She thinks national parks are examples of “democratic socialism,” and has called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the occupation of airports to stop agents from doing their jobs.

