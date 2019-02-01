Booker Announces for President; Bathroom Assault Accusation Unresolved

Hard-left Senator Cory Booker — the man who called supporters of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh “complicit in evil” — is running for president in 2020.

The Democrat from New Jersey, who joined Senator Kamala Harris and other Democrats on the Judiciary Committee in the character assassination of Kavanaugh during the judge’s confirmation hearings, announced his candidacy today.

Harris, another leftist who lied at least 10 times during her formal announcement speech, is also running, as is Elizabeth Warren, the fake Indian millionairess, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, whose name recognition is zero and has as much chance of winning as perennial candidate Harold Stassen, who died 18 years ago.

Common Purpose

Booker discussed his campaign first on The View, the program on ABC captained by philosopher Joy Behar, whose first mate is another intellectual giant, Whoopi Goldberg.

Booker told the sisterhood that voters will “see a very different, not usual path.”

“I’m not in this race to tear people down,” he said before tearing down President Trump. He bashed the president for trying to stop the illegal-alien hordes that have been crashing the country’s border since October. Booker is particularly incensed about the policy of “family separation” at the border.

“Forget political labels,” he said. The policy “is a moral vandalism on the ideals of our country.” Booker has said the same thing before, including when Trump had the temerity to attack the anti-Trump media.

Booker’s opening campaign video is no more convincing than his appearance on The View.

“In America, we have a common pain, but what we’re lacking is a sense of common purposes,” he began in a vague statement that portended, perhaps, a message of hope and change.

“In America,” he continued, “courage is contagious,” and “my Dad told me, ‘boy never forget where you came from or how many people had to sacrifice to get you where you are.’”

And so Booker moved to a low-income neighborhood in Newark. He claims to be the only senator to do so.

“We are better when we help each other,” Booker said. “The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country; and those who linked arms to challenge and change it.”

And then, keeping his promise not to “tear people down,” he unloaded on Trump:

I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good-paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame.

Accusation

One question Booker should face — at least by the standard Democrats and their media torpedoes established during the Kavanaugh hearings — is whether Booker molested a homosexual man in a bathroom.

Booker visited the man’s workplace, the man alleged in October, which was something of an honor because Booker is a champion of the Lavender Lobby.

“I stopped to use one of the building's single-occupancy restrooms,” the man explained. “Upon washing my hands prior to leaving, I heard knocking on the door.... When I opened the door, Mr. Booker was there. He smiled and very gregariously said ‘Hey!’”

Booker and the fellow chatted for a bit and the senator asked him to speak “in private,” the accuser wrote. Then Booker groped him and “used his left hand to push me to my knees from my shoulder for what was clearly a move to have me perform oral sex on him. At that point, I pulled away quite violently and told him I had to go.”

Watching Booker’s “histrionic defense of alleged sexual assault victims” during the Kavanaugh hearings, the accuser wrote, “was so laughably ironic, so jarringly cringeworthy and so triggering that it put me into a state of depressed rumination.”

The accusation would not be worth repeating were it not for the unfounded claims that Booker and his fellow Democrats, including Harris, lodged against Kavanaugh. Booker’s attack on Kavanaugh was vicious, although he claimed to regret his calling Kavanaugh supporters “complicit in evil.”

Photo: AP Images