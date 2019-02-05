Viral Video Dismantles Case Against Sandmann

Last week, the leftist news media stars and celebrities who subjected Nick Sandmann to a coast-to-coast Two Minutes Hate received notice that they had better hire attorneys.

If they still don’t know why, they can view a 15-minute video on YouTube. It explains how unjust their depiction of Sandmann was, and why they should start thinking about writing an abject apology — or a check to settle the likely defamation lawsuits coming their way.

At this writing, the video — entitled “Nick Sandman: The Truth In 15 Minutes” — is nearing 500,000 views.

The video completely dismantles the case against Sandmann.

Attack at the March for Life

Sandmann and his fellow students at Covington Catholic High became the targets of a vicious hate campaign after a group of black racists and American Indians attacked the boys with insults, shouts, and chants at the Lincoln Memorial on January 18.

That isn’t the story the media told, however.

The video, posted by L. Lin Wood, one of Sandmann’s attorneys, conclusively demonstrates that the Black Hebrew Israelites were hurling unspeakable insults at the boys and anyone else within hearing distance.

The video also shows the truth about the “confrontation” between Sandmann and Nathan Phillips, whom the media repeatedly called a “Native American elder” and “Vietnam veteran.”

In fact, contrary to media reports and celebrity smears, Phillips is a professional left-wing activist and convicted criminal.

In fact, contrary to media reports and celebrity smears, Phillips approached Sandmann while banging some sort of ceremonial drum and chanting gibberish that sounded like it might have been the prelude to the massacre of the 7th Cavalry at Little Big Horn.

In fact, contrary to media reports and celebrity smears, one of the Indian activists told the white kids to return to Europe, and the ranting blacks — not the Covington boys — shouted “build the wall.”

In fact, contrary to media reports and celebrity smears, Nick Sandmann stood there and did nothing wrong.

Mob Mentality

Lin Wood, whose law firm posted the video to YouTube, is not talking to the media.

But in a news release dated January 25, he explained what happened:

A mob comprised of activists, church and school officials, members of the mainstream print and broadcast media, and individuals on social media, including elected public officials and celebrities, rushed to condemn and vilify this young man by burying him in an avalanche of false accusations, false portrayals, and cyberbullying that have threatened his reputation and his physical safety. Nick Sandmann is 16 years old. He is an eleventh-grade high school student. He is not the face of evil and he did absolutely nothing wrong or inappropriate in connection with the incident to deserve the heinous accusations made against him by uninformed or agenda-driven individuals and media entities.

Last week, Sandmann’s attorney Todd McMurtry notified a long list of those in the mob that they had better retain all records of anything they said or did with respect to Two Minutes Hate to which they subjected Sandmann and his family.

Among the recipients of McMurtry’s demand are GQ, CNN, TMZ, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Guardian, the Atlantic, National Public Radio, and the dioceses of Covington, Lexington, Louisville, and Baltimore.

Also on the list are commentator S.E. Cupp, Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.), HBO know-it-all Bill Maher, and three Hollywood leftists: Kathy Griffin, Jim Carrey, and Alyssa Milano.

“They know they crossed the line,” McMurtry told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Do they want 12 people in Kentucky to decide their fate? I don't think so.”

McMurtry also explained the point of the lawsuit: “We want to change the conversation. We don’t want this to happen again. We want to teach people a lesson.”

Typical Fake News

One lesson might be this: If the leftists who run the media in this country want to know why Americans don’t trust them, they can look at what they did to Nick Sandmann.

The media quickly established a false narrative: A privileged white boy attacked a “Native American elder” and “Vietnam veteran.”

The media permitted that “Native American elder” and “Vietnam veteran” to peddle a canoe full of lies. In turn, the media used those lies to smear Sandmann.

Now, Wood and McMurtry vow, the mob will pay.

Image: screenshot from YouTube video posted by Linwood Pc