Tuesday, 05 February 2019

Presidential Hopeful Cory Booker's Communist Connections

Written by 

Trevor Loudon sits in with The New American to discuss Presidential candidate Cory Booker's history and connections. Booker announced late last week his intent to run for the 2020 Presidency.

