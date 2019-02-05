Fairfax Accuser Hires Blasey Ford Attorney

The woman who claims Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax forced her to perform a sexual act in his hotel room during the Democratic National Convention in 2004 has hired the same law firm that represented Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford, of course, is the leftist professor who leveled an unsubstantiated allegation of attempted rape against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation for the position.

And the law firm is Katz, Marshall and Banks, which apparently specializes in dredging up evidence-free claims from leftist women.

The Claim

The woman’s allegation appeared first on the Big League Politics website, and inspired Fairfax to fire off a wee-hours answer denying the charge.

The website published a Facebook post from a professor at Stanford University, Vanessa Tyson, who leveled the serious charge this way:

Imagine you were sexually assaulted during the DNC convention in Boston in 2004 by a campaign staffer. You spend the next 13 years trying to forget it ever happened. Until one day you find out he’s the Democratic candidate for statewide office in a state some 3,000 miles away, and he wins that election in November, 2017. Then by strange, horrible luck, it seems increasingly likely that he’ll get a VERY BIG promotion.

The promotion, apparently, meant Fairfax’s becoming governor if Governor Ralph Northam is forced to resign over the three-decade-old photographs that show him in blackface. Big League Politics broke that story, too. Northam, of course, denies he is in the photos.

Likewise, Fairfax vigorously denied the sexual assault claim against him as “false and unsubstantiated.”

His denial noted that the Washington Post had scrutinized the matter and found “significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegation.”

That claim, apparently, led the Post to publish a piece that admitted it spiked the story but denied that it had found “significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegation.”

Rather, the Post reported, it could not corroborate her account and thus refused to publish the woman’s claims, particularly given their timing: just after Fairfax won the lieutenant governor’s seat in 2017.

The Post also reported that Fairfax admitted to a consensual assignation.

Katz Again

The Post must not have had such concerns when it published Blasey Ford’s outlandish claim, which her own witnesses “refuted” and “failed to corroborate,” the veteran prosecutor who questioned her said.

Which brings the story back to Debra Katz (shown). She is a left-wing activist subsidized by George Soros, and also represented Julie Swetnick, the flake who falsely accused Kavanaugh of gang rape, in a dubious claim against New York Life.

According to National Public Radio, “the woman making the accusation against Fairfax has retained Katz, Marshall and Banks, a Washington, D.C.-based firm, and is consulting with her attorneys about next steps, according to a source close to the legal team.”

If true, it would be Katz’s second jump of late into the middle of a contentious political situation.

But the allegations against Fairfax are markedly different than those against Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh said he might have met Ford, but never attended a party with her, never had sex with her, and never assaulted her. And as David French wrote for National Review, no one, not even her own witnesses, again, could place Kavanaugh at the party where he is supposed to have attacked her. Ford’s charges were unsubstantiated then and remain unsubstantiated today.

But Fairfax admitted that he had sex with the woman, albeit consensual sex, and the Post disputed his first statement on the matter; i.e., the newspaper never found “significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegation” that caused it to drop the story.

Thus, Fairfax does not deny having sex with the woman. He denies forcing himself upon her.

So “aren’t there at the very least grounds for serious concern?” French asked. “Based on the available evidence (and without seeing any person tested by cross-examination), it’s far too premature to say that it’s more likely than not that Fairfax is guilty or to demand his resignation. It’s not too premature to wonder, however, whether “believe women” or “believe survivors” will apply with equal ferocity to more credible claims against a promising young Democrat.”

“Believe women,” of course, is the standard hard-left Democrats on the Judiciary Committee applied to Kavanaugh.

But not for Fairfax — at least not yet.

Top Democrats, including presidential candidates and senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, both of whom smeared Kavanaugh and have demanded the resignation of Northam, have yet to demand the resignation of Fairfax because they “believe women.”

Photo: AP Images