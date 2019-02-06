Warren’s Sorry for Indian Tale, but She’s Been Telling It for At Least 35 Years

It appears that Senator Elizabeth Warren’s ridiculous claim to be a “Native American” goes back a little farther in time that we thought.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, who has been called “Lieawatha” and “Chief Spreading Bull,” was speaking with a forked tongue on the matter 33 years ago when she registered with the state bar in Texas.

The Washington Post disclosed the latest on Warren’s rich fantasy life on Tuesday in a story that said she’s sorry for telling everyone for the last 30 years that she’s Indian.

The Latest

During an interview with the Post, Warren apologized for the Big Lie about her Indian blood. The admission, the newspaper observed, shows her “ongoing struggle to quiet a controversy that continues to haunt her as she prepares to formally announce a presidential bid.”

Last week, Warren apologized to the Cherokee Nation. That mea culpa included her regrets for taking a DNA test, which proved that Warren has less Indian blood than others. The test showed she had an Indian ancestor between six and 10 generations ago — as far back as 1749 — meaning she is as little as 1/1,024th Indian.

“I can’t go back,” she told the Post. “But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted.”

But then the Post fired this flaming arrow into Warren’s campaign wagon:

Using an open records request during a general inquiry, for example, The Post obtained Warren’s registration card for the State Bar of Texas, providing a previously undisclosed example of Warren identifying as an “American Indian.”

Warren filled out the card by hand in neat blue ink and signed it. Dated April 1986, it is the first document to surface showing Warren making the claim in her own handwriting. Her office didn’t dispute its authenticity.

Well, no, the office didn’t, because the document is authentic, and the “office” knows it.

Warren, as the Post noted, has been retailing the Indian baloney for some time, and her recent apology included “labeling herself as Native American when at the University of Pennsylvania and at Harvard University” and “labeling herself as a minority in the Association of American Law Schools directory.”

Why is the bar registration card important? “[B]ecause it removes any doubt that Warren directly claimed the identity. In other instances Warren has declined to say whether she or an assistant filled out forms.”

Reported the Post:

The card shows her name, her gender and the address for the University of Texas law school in Austin, where she was working at the time.

On the line for “race,” Warren neatly printed, “American Indian.” She left blank lines for “National Origin” and “Physical handicap” and signed the document.

But along with the card, the Post included more evidence that Warren has been lying about being a “minority” for three decades.

In 1986, Warren listed herself a “minority” in the Association of American Law Schools “when AALS first included a list of minority law professors.” Warren continued calling herself a minority in that directory for nine years “when her name dropped off the list” in 1995.

Even worse, the Post reported:

Warren also had her ethnicity changed from white to Native American in December 1989 while working at the University of Pennsylvania. The change came two years after she was hired there.”

Several months after Warren started working at Harvard Law School in 1995, she okayed listing her ethnicity as Native American. Harvard listed Warren as Native American in its federal affirmative action forms from 1995 to 2004, records show.

So Warren has consistently identified as an “Indian” to gain all the advantages of being a “minority” despite being as white as white can be. How consistently? In 1984, she listed herself as a “Cherokee” in a cookbook to which she contributed three recipes she plagiarized from the New York Times.

So, like fellow Democrat Joe Biden, another possible Democratic contender, she steals the work of others. Which was not a smart idea.

One of the recipes from the “Five Civilized Tribes,” which she actually swiped from the Times, was for a crab dish. That would have been something of a unique food for Indians in Oklahoma, which is between 1,400 and 1,700 miles from either coast.

Photo: AP Images