Beto Leans Toward Run, Soros Is Gunning for Schultz

Beto O’Rourke says he’ll let us know before February ends if he’ll run for president in 2020. But he is “leaning toward it,” as the Associated Press put it.

The man whose rise to stardom came after he lost to Senator Ted Cruz in November gave feel-good television talker Oprah Winfrey the news on her program Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square.

Many Democrats think Beto, whose real name is Robert Francis, is the man to beat Trump. He’s a handsome fellow who affects something of an affable, Kennedy-like manner. Some have called him the next Barack Hussein Obama, although no one questions whether O’Rourke is a citizen, or suggests he is a homosexual or secret Muslim.

On Oprah

“I have been thinking about running for president,” O’Rourke told Winfrey. “I’m so excited at the prospect of being able to play that role.”

“What’s it going to take for you to say, ‘Yes, I’m doing it?’” Winfrey asked.

O’Rourke offered something of an alarming answer. As AP explained, the decision “would really be up to his family. He has three children under the age of 13.”

“For the last seven years, my family hasn’t seen me,” he told Winfrey. “That’s the far more important responsibility.”

True enough, but Americans don’t likely want their president leaving important decisions to “three children under the age of 13.”

Anyway, AP correctly noted that other announced campaigns have thrown a shadow over O’Rourke’s putative candidacy. Leftist Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have announced. Harris received the anticipated hosannas and groveling from an adoring leftist media.

Senator Elizabeth Warren might be the one candidate O’Rourke needn’t worry about. It appears that she cannot escape the richly deserved ridicule and stigma attached to three decades of lying about being an “minority” because she is a “Cherokee.”

Perfect Democrat

But back to O’Rourke, who unfortunately treated Instagram followers to a bird’s-eye view of his mouth by filming a visit to the dentist. Why O’Rourke thought anyone wanted to see the procedure is a mystery, but it comports with his social-media offerings during the solo trip he took around the country. They sounded more like a teenager’s social-media musings.

As AP reported, during his recent jaunt across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Colorado, “his meandering online posts documenting the journey highlighted things like the open-face roast beef sandwich he had for lunch rather than offering hints about how he’d handle the rigors of a presidential campaign.”

Beyond that, O’Rourke is a perfect Democrat. He supports the “LGBTQIA” movement. He favors all the usual unconstitutional progressive causes, such as gun control and more education spending. And of course, he favors the mass-murder of the unborn, an non-negotiable condition for a serious Democratic candidacy.

Schultz Attack Begins

Another possible candidate, billionaire Howard Schultz, won’t be a perfect Democrat, and not just because he quit the party. Party faithful can’t stand him, and think he’s an arrogant billionaire who would lose to President Trump if he ran against him, or help Trump win by running an independent campaign.

All that angst likely confirmed for Schultz that leaving the party was the right decision, but at any rate, the former chieftain of Starbucks, CNBC reported, is under fire from subversive leftist billionaire George Soros.

“American Bridge 21st Century — which has a war chest supported by influential financiers such as George Soros, investment executive Bernard Schwartz and real estate tycoon George Marcus, according to federal filings — is mounting an offensive against Schultz, whom many Democrats see as a threat to potentially siphon votes away from the party's nominee in 2020,” the network reported.

American Bridge gave CNBC its research on settlements that Starbucks paid in lawsuits to employees and job applicants and fines to government regulators. Some of those legal difficulties occurred when Schultz was not in charge as CEO or chairman.

The likelihood is that no one will care about them, and Schultz can’t win the presidency anyway.

The founder of American Bridge is David Brock, the homosexual who became a leftist after he came to regret his tenacious attacks on the Clintons and the woman who tried to torpedo the appointment of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, Anita Hill. Brock is one of Soros’ key torpedoes.

