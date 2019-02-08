AOC and Pals: Abolish ICE

Yesterday, the Democrats found out that their new stars aren’t merely leftists approaching the definition of communist, but instead are so unmoored from reality that they spout what amounts to gibberish.

The first example, of course, is Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, which was so ridiculous her staff took down its webpage. When the Wall Street Journal’s Kim Strassel read it, she said that she laughed so hard she nearly cried. “If a bunch of GOPers plotted to forge a fake Democratic bill showing how bonkers the party is,” she tweeted, “they could not have done a better job. It is beautiful.”

Happily, AOC, as she is now known, didn’t stop there.

She then took to the microphones outside the Capitol with three comrades. The leftist quartet included her two anti-Semitic comrades, Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and the speaker, Democrat Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, another of the unhinged radicals whom voters unwisely sent to Capitol Hill.

Message: Abolish ICE

That’s right. In AOC’s Green Utopia of no planes, cars, or cows — immigration enforcement, and presumably borders, would also come to an end.

Tears While Talking

Speaking at an event organized by the subversive MoveOn.org, AOC opined that ICE and its enforcement of immigration law “is one of the most urgent moral issues and crises that we have in America right now. This is not a political issue. Children dying in detention centers should not be a partisan concern. It should be a universal concern for every American in the United States.”

She claimed the president was against all immigration, as the video posted at Breitbart.com shows, and that he lied during his State of the Union address in saying he supported legal immigration. She also defamed Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, declaring she “has no idea when she goes in front of a hearing how many children are dying in her own care, under her own watch.”

Of course, no children have died in Nielsen’s care or “under her own watch” — a leftist lie peddled to hide the truth that reckless parents are at fault. Children who died “in the custody” of ICE did not die because of ICE, but because their parents irresponsibly dragged them across the border, hoping the children would bolster a false asylum claim. One child died of the flu, which he contracted on his journey, because his father refused medical care.

ICE “does not deserve a dime” and won’t get one, she said. “I will not give one dollar to a secretary who does not care about [a migrant child’s] life and does not care to investigate a child’s death. I will not give one dollar to black box detention facilities that think that some people in this country are deserving of constitutional protections and others are not.”

After that, AOC jumped the tracks completely. Having claimed the United States is a “nation of laws,” she suggested that “Latino people” are not subject to the same laws as everyone else. “We are standing on Native land, and Latino people are descendants of Native people,” she said. “And we cannot be told and criminalized simply for our identity and our status.”

Helpfully, AOC squirted a few tears for the cameras.

Somali Gratitude

Omar, who, evidence strongly suggests, married her brother to perpetrate immigration fraud, explained that “we need to feel the pain and the struggle, the hopes, and dreams of the people who this president likes to demonize.”

The Muslim Somali refugee falsely claimed, Breitbart reported, that illegal aliens heading for the southern border are “are leaving situations where it is safer for them to risk starvation, to risk possible rape, to risk possible death because they know the smallest hope of survival is much more [sic] bigger and better than just standing still and waiting, waiting to not have a new opportunity to start anew.”

In fact, almost 100 percent of “migrants” head for the border with the aim of filing a false asylum claim and then finding work, as government data show and the illegal aliens themselves admit. After they file, they disappear, find a job, then attach themselves to the welfare state to get a “free” education, “free” healthcare, and a cornucopia of other “free” benefits. Deporting them becomes impossible.

That truth aside, Omar falsely claimed that illegal aliens are “detained and tortured.” Like AOC, Omar attacked the Trump administration and said a few more things unworthy of reporting.

Pressley, a garden-variety black leftist, Tlaib, a Muslim radical whose main cause is her fellow Palestinians, not her constituents, burbled similar nonsense.

