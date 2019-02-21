Bookies: Trump Wins Against Dems, Generic Democrat Wins Against Generic Republican. Warning: Remember 2016.

In July, the bookmakers predicted, with 2-1 odds, that Donald Trump would be impeached and removed from office.

Now, they predict Trump as the winner in the presidential election of 2020. And Trump’s odds, of winning, a bookie told Paul Bedard of the Washington Examiner, have not worsened with communist apologist Bernie Sanders’ entry into the Democratic race.

Recent hate hoaxes aimed at vilifying supporters of the president certainly haven’t helped the cause of anti-Trump Democrats, who call Trump a racist and other names as frequently as they can.

But no matter what they call him, barring a disaster, the bookies say, it appears Americans will reelect The Donald.

3-2 Winner

Quoting the Vegas makers of the book, Bedard reported that Trump “has a 3-2 lock to win re-election.” His nearest competitor is Senator Kamala Harris at 8-1

That means betting $2 on Trump wins $3, or $100 wins $150. Wagering $100 on Harris to win is the more lucrative wager — an $800 payout for that unpleasant outcome.

Anyway, Dave Mason, the sportsbook brand manager of BetOnline.ag told Bedard “there were no changes to Sanders’ odds following the announcement. We had it as a foregone conclusion that he will be in the Democratic mix.”

Sanders is now at 14-1, up from 28-1 in April 2017.

Mason told Bedard that Sanders is fourth in the bet count behind Harris, fellow oldster Joe Biden, at 12-1, and Beto O’Rourke, he of the Instagram imprudent and revotling dental video, at 10-1.

And Trump’s odd are unchanged since August.

Other Oddsmakers

Another website, Bovada, uses American odds and also puts Trump as the favorite. Its book has Trump at +200, or 2-1.

Following Trump is Harris at +500, 5-1, then Biden and O’Rourke at +800, 8-1. Sanders falls under those two at +1,000, 10-1. Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren is a whopping +2,200, 22-1, and falls behind fellow Senator Amy Klobuchar, who trails Sanders at +1,500, 15-1. Senator Cory Booker is at +3,500, 35-1.

Oddly, Bovada predicts a Democratic victory. It puts the generic Democrat candidate’s chances of winning at -150, 67-100 and the GOP’s at +120, or 6-5. In other words, betting $100 on the Democratic candidate yields only $67, where wagering $100 on the Republican will win $120.

Amusingly, the website even offers odds on those who aren’t candidates and wouldn’t have a chance of winning if they were.

Oprah Winfrey is at +5,000 and George Clooney, +10,000. Kanye West’s and Ivanka Trump’s odds of winning the presidency at +15,000, while Will Smith, Chelsea Clinton, and Leonardo DiCaprio are at +20,000.

Joe Rogan and Tom Brady are at +25,000.

Remember Hillary Clinton

The oddsmakers got it dead wrong on Clinton vs. Trump, much to the delight of those put their money on the real estate kingpin.

On October 25, two weeks before the election, the bookmakers at Bovada had Clinton at -550, 9-50 and Trump at +350, 7-2.

On November 1, Clinton’s odds decreased to -275, 9-25, but she was still way ahead of Trump’s +190, 19-10.

Then came election day.

At 7:58 p.m., Bovada put Clinton’s odds of winning at -700, 7-50. Trump’s chances? +475, 19-4. Three minutes later, Clinton was at -900, 11-100. Trump +550, 11-2.

Then the results began rolling in, with Trump winning state after state and Clinton’s chances falling precipitously. By 9:50 p.m., Clinton’s chances had tumbled to +105, 21-20, while Trump’s had risen to -135, 37-50.

By 11:52, Clinton had fallen to +1,000, 10-1. The Donald was at -2000, 1-20.

Angry feminists and enraged pajama boys weren’t the only Clinton backers shedding tears because the bookies — and the leftist media — told them for months Clinton was a sure bet.

Paddy Power, the same Irish betting site that in July put the chances of impeachment and removal for Trump at 2-1, lost almost $6 million. Weeks before the election, it paid out almost $1 million to Clinton bettors. It paid almost $5 million to the bettors smart enough to wager on Trump.

Photo: AP Images