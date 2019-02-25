AOC Wonders Whether Having Children Is “OK”

The Little Engine That Could known as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has jumped her tracks again.

This time, the congresswoman who has inspired a thriving Facebook meme industry, posted a rambling monologue to Instagram to explain that the brakes may need to be put on human reproduction, that leftist Senator Dianne Feinstein might extinguish life on Earth, and that the collapse of Venezuela was not the result of totalitarian socialism but instead of authoritarianism.

Conservative Twitter user Gob Abierto caught the windy woman’s stream of gibberish and posted excerpts, showing again what happens when voters elect over-schooled, under-educated leftists to Congress.

No Children for You!

The opening sequence posted at Twitchy features Ocasio-Cortez (shown) claiming disaster is just around the bend “if we don’t turn the ship around.”

That means stop having kids.

“So it's basically like, there’s scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult, and it does lead, I think, young people to have a legitimate question.... Is it OK to still have children?”

The childless former bartender isn’t asking merely as a financial matter because “people are graduating with $20, $30, $100,000 worth of student loan debt, and so they can’t even afford to have kids and a house.”

Rather, she said that whether to have kids is a “basic moral question.... What do we do? And even if you don’t have kids there are still children here in the world and we have a moral obligation to them, to leave a better world for them.”

Thus, she said, “we need a universal sense of urgency, and people are trying to, like, introduce watered-down proposals that are frankly going to kill us. A lack of urgency is going to kill us.”

Feinstein Not Radical Enough

One of those people whose lack of urgency is “going to kill us” is Senator Dianne Feinstein, who rightly told a group of schoolchildren who visited her office, and demanded she support the Green New Deal, that she doesn’t listen to orders from children. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I know what I’m doing. You come in here and you say, ‘It has to be my way or the highway.’ I don’t respond to that.”

Well, replied AOC, “I don't think that working on an issue for 30 years alone ... makes someone qualified to solve an issue.”

The newly minted congresswoman said others have been working on climate change for decades and have proposed sound but untried “solutions,” and people such as Feinstein “have been failing at the same things for 30 or 40 years.”

Thus, she averred, “We have one shot.... To be very frank, people didn’t try. For 30 or 40 years, they wrung their hands and they said it’s too complex, and now people are dying in the thousands. And I’m just not here to listen to this belief that is not grounded in reality.”

She did not elaborate on the location of the people “dying in the thousands.”

Economics 101

Ocasio-Cortez also explained her feelings about Venezuela, where chaos reigns after the collapse of its totalitarian socialist dictatorship.

“The way I feel about it is first and foremost we have to empower and center the people of Venezuela and the will of the public,” whatever that might mean. “People want to make this about like, an ideology, like, oh this is about socialism, this is about capitalism, this about this, that and the other. What people don’t understand that is really kind of an issue of authoritarianism vs. democracy in many different ways.”

Professor AOC, also known as Occasional Cortex, didn’t explain how “authoritarianism” wrecked Venezuela’s economy, which even leftist CNN admitted was the failure of socialist tyrant Hugo Chavez, but at any rate she did claim that Zimbabwe provides an example of the “failed states that use capitalist frameworks,” despite the fact that Zimbabwe is another example of the failure of totalitarian socialism.

“This is really an issue of a failure of democracy,” she continued. Ocasio-Cortez assured viewers that the answer to our problems is not ideology but “what I believe in above all else is a true democracy ... democracy as a form of government, and democracy in the workplace, democracy in our economy. That is that is one of my number one guiding principles.”

“The whole premise of the Green New Deal,” she said, “is that we’re screwed.”

“I’m sorry to break it to you,” but “if we do nothing there is no hope. Period. That’s just a principal across-the-board.... When it comes to climate in particular, we’re actually screwed.... Hurricanes, storms, wildfires. We are dying now.”

Photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: AP Images