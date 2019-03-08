Biden Run Portends Ideological Struggle in Party, Bad News for Socialist Sanders

Joe Biden will run for president.

The former vice president and senator from Delaware has all but announced a candidacy, CBS News and the New York Times reported, which means the Democrats must still deal with elderly, more mainstream liberals uncomfortable with the party’s lurch toward open socialism and openly racial politics.

Yet a Biden run means more than just a reevaluation the party’s move to the crackpot Left. It also means big trouble for communist apologist and fellow Gerontocrat Bernie Sanders, and the much-younger candidates Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

Then again, the young radicals pose a problem for Biden.

Thus, the ideological fight for control of the party.

He’s Running

If Biden isn’t going to run, he has everyone fooled, not least the worthies of the leftist media, many of whom hope the loose-lipped liberal from Delaware will rescue the country from the Trump the Maleficent.

“His nucleus of advisers has begun offering campaign positions to seasoned Democratic strategists,” the Times reported. “They are eyeing a headquarters in Delaware or nearby Philadelphia and a launch date in the beginning of April. Mr. Biden’s family is on board — his wife, Jill, enthusiastically so.”

As well, Biden “has also been privately reaching out to a range of influential Democrats, including party donors, members of Congress and allies in the early primary states, to gauge their support. A pillar of organized labor, the International Association of Fire Fighters, is prepared to support him in the Democratic primary.”

The support of a union does not mean the support of its members, but at any rate the Times quickly got to the squabble a Biden candidacy means: “As a candidate, Mr. Biden would present Democrats with a clear alternative to the hard-charging liberals who now dominate the race and test the appeal of his old-school political profile at a moment the party is hungry for fresh faces but even hungrier to win.”

In other words, as much trouble Biden might mean for the rest of the field, they will mean trouble for him. Candidates such as Harris and Booker, along with the young anti-American radicals in Congress — Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to name two — are ready for the old white guys to accept the inevitable.

Even veteran Democratic button-man James Carville thinks the party’s old folks should head for the retirement home. “The only major organization in the world that has been, and is, run by 80-year-olds is the Roman Catholic Church,” Carville told the Times.

So young voters, not just younger candidates, should concern Biden and his backers as much as he should concern them.

“Biden sits atop various surveys of Democrats nationally and in the key early primary states and is seen by supporters as one of the contenders best-equipped to unite factions that are squabbling over the ideological future of the party and where and who exactly it should target in a bid to retake the White House,” CBS reported. “While the 76-year old can likely expect to find support in suburban swing districts and Midwestern states key to previous Democratic presidential victories, he faces doubts about whether he can win over minority and younger voters that are fueling much of the party’s current energy and success.”

Still, Biden is hiring top talent, including Hispanic campaign legman Cristobal Alex, who quit his job as chieftain of the hard-left Latino Victory Project and has all but admitted he would join Biden’s third quest for the White House.

Bad News for Bernie

Biden’s entry into the race is very bad news for Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Reporting from New Hampshire, the nation’s first primary state that gave him a 22-point victory over Hillary Clinton, the Associated Press divulged that top Democrats who supported the aging Castro fanboy in 2016 might not do so again.

“More than a half-dozen Democratic leaders, activists and lawmakers who endorsed the Vermont senator in 2016 said they were hesitant to do so again,” the news service reported. “Some said they were passing over the 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist in search of fresh energy while others said that, 11 months away from the primary, it's simply too early to make a choice.”

In other words, Sanders won’t just face the hugely popular Biden. Party radicals who likely view Biden as a milquetoast appeaser of GOP “racists” and “fascists” have other choices, such as Harris and Booker.

“He’s right on many of the issues that I care about,” Jackie Cilley, a former state senator who endorsed Sanders in 2016, told AP. “But I’m just looking at some new candidates.”

So are a lot of others.

Photo: AP Images