Wednesday, 13 March 2019

Terrorist's Son Running For San Fran. DA

Chesa Boudin is running to become San Francisco's next district attorney. William F. Jasper joins The New American to give a brief history of Boudin's heritage, most notable his parents and mentors. Boudin's parents were part of the "Weather Underground," a terrorist group including the infamous Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn, and were heavily involved in building a bomb factory in San Francisco during the 70's.

