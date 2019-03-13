Terrorist's Son Running For San Fran. DA

Chesa Boudin is running to become San Francisco's next district attorney. William F. Jasper joins The New American to give a brief history of Boudin's heritage, most notable his parents and mentors. Boudin's parents were part of the "Weather Underground," a terrorist group including the infamous Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn, and were heavily involved in building a bomb factory in San Francisco during the 70's.
Related links:
Son of "Weather Underground" Terrorists Running for San Francisco DA. Is Soros Funding Him?
George Soros’ War on America: Time to Prosecute the Billionaire's Global Crime Spree
Soros Migration Rent-a-Mob Amps Up for Aug. 28 Wash., D.C. Refugee Rally