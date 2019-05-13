Kamala Harris Reiterates Her Anti-gun Platform on CNN

On Sunday Democrat presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) reiterated her position on gun control on CNN’s State of the Union: “I’m proposing … that if by my 100th day in office when elected president of the United States, if the United States Congress fails to put a bill on my desk … then I’m prepared to take executive action because that’s what’s needed: Action.”

She added:

For anyone who sells more than five guns a year, they will be required to perform background checks on the people they sell them to. This will be the most comprehensive background check policy that has ever been had in our country, by far.

I’m also prepared to say and to direct the ATF [the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] to remove and take away the licenses of gun dealers who fail to follow the law. 90% of the guns that are associated with crime have been sold by 5% of the gun dealers. We need to take their licenses away.

When asked if she supported candidate Cory Booker (D-N.J.) in his quest to create a federal gun registry, she said “I like the idea.”

She was merely paraphrasing her official campaign statement, issued in April:

If Congress fails to send comprehensive gun safety legislation to Harris’ desk within her first 100 days as president — including universal background checks, an assault weapons ban, and the repeal of the NRA’s corporate gun manufacturer and dealer immunity bill — she will take executive action to keep our kids and communities safe.

Following the details of just how she would drastically infringe on the Second Amendment by executive order, her campaign’s statement ended with this:

This is just part of the gun safety agenda Harris will pursue as president. In addition to enacting universal background checks, renewing the assault weapons ban, and repealing the PLCAA, Harris will fight to make gun trafficking a federal crime, ban high capacity magazines, and prohibit those convicted of a federal hate crime from buying guns.

For the moment, at least, her wildly unconstitutional and tyrannical proposals are getting precious little purchase from Democrats. The latest summary of polling on the race by Real Clear Politics reveals that Harris is in a distant fourth place, at seven percent. Joe Biden is currently running away from the pack at 41 percent, followed by Bernie Sanders in a dismal second place at 14 percent. Elizabeth Warren is beating Harris by one point, at eight percent.

Harris, with her radical proposals, is proving a basic marketing principle: The more a faulty or deceptive product is advertised, the more rapidly it is pulled from the market.

Photo: AP Images

An Ivy League graduate and former investment advisor, Bob is a regular contributor to The New American, writing primarily on economics and politics. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .