“I Don’t Do Coverups”: Trump Walks Out of Meeting With Top Dems

The mainstream media blamed President Trump for abruptly ending Wednesday’s meeting with top Democrats to discuss infrastructure funding. They included the Associated Press, CNBC and the New York Times. The Times’ headline was indicative: “Trump, Angered by ‘Phony’ Inquiries, Blows up Meeting with Pelosi and Schumer.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made incendiary remarks about the president to a left-wing group just before the meeting with the president was scheduled to begin, and this caused Trump to end the meeting.

Here’s the timeline from Wednesday:

8:30 a.m.: The president held a meeting with several of his aides to prepare for the conference with the Democrats, scheduled for 11:45. The topic to be discussed was the country’s infrastructure and how to provide funding for it. Although all such funding bills begin in the House, the president has taken a leading role in pushing for it. He expressed hope for a breakthrough at the meeting while his aides were, according to sources, less than optimistic about such an outcome.

10:00 a.m.: Pelosi addressed the left-wing Center for American Progress IDEAS conference where she verbally and deliberately attacked the president, accusing him of a coverup: “In plain sight, this president is obstructing justice and is engaged in a cover-up. And that could be an impeachable offense.”

11:15 a.m.: As Trump was preparing to meet Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other top Democrats, he learned of Pelosi’s remarks. By the time the meeting started he was visibly angry, according to people in the meeting.

Upon entering the room, the president told those assembled that he wanted to talk about infrastructure funding and was prepared to do so. But in light of Pelosi’s remarks, he ended the meeting and walked out.

Here’s the president’s take on exactly what happened:

I walked into the room and I told Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi, ‘I want to do infrastructure … but we can’t do it under these circumstances. You’re focused on investigating. When you’re done [with investigating] we can talk. Meeting over’....

Instead of walking in happily into a meeting, I walk in to look at people who have just said that I was doing a cover-up. I don’t do cover-ups.

The media spent much time and ink supporting Pelosi and Schumer while railing at the behavior of the intemperate hot-headed president. They quoted Pelosi after the meeting, who suggested that Trump was a weak-kneed pansy just trying to find a way to get out of the meeting: “He [the president] just took a pass. Maybe it was lack of confidence on his part, that he really couldn’t match the greatness of the challenge that we have.”

And then she added: “I pray for the president of the United States, and I pray for the United States of America.”

In reality, the media took a pass on Pelosi, failing to inform their readers about the background of the Center for American Progress (CAP), which Pelosi had just finished addressing. They failed to expose just how far she strays from her Roman Catholic faith, especially when it comes to the issue of abortion. They failed to give their readers any inkling for whom Pelosi has been laboring her entire political career.

The CAP is a far-left political machine funded by George Soros through his Joyce Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates through their foundation, and the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also pouring millions into CAP are the Ford Foundation, Goldman Sachs, the Bank of America, Google, Time Warner, Walmart, and Citigroup. CAP was founded by Bill Clinton’s chief of staff, John Podesta, and had such close ties to the Obama administration that it was responsible for crafting much of that administration’s far-left agenda. It is a key member of the Shadow Party, a network of non-profit activist groups organized by Soros and others to advance the Democratic Party’s socialist agenda.

In other words, Pelosi had just come from addressing a key Deep State player on her way to meeting with the president.

As for “praying” for the president, it is worth a moment to reveal just how a priest of the Roman Catholic Church has responded to Pelosi’s pro-death, pro-abortion stance. Father Frank Pavone, the national director of the pro-life group Priests for Life, wrote Pelosi an open letter in 2013: “Public servants are supposed to be able to tell the difference between serving the public and killing the public. Apparently, you can’t. Otherwise, you would have been able to explain the difference between a legal medical procedure that kills a baby inside the womb and an act of murder.”

In 2001, on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Harry Bridges (who was exposed in 1992 as having been a longtime member of the Communist Party USA’s Central Committee, and directly approved for that position by the Kremlin), Pelosi honored him as a man “beloved by the workers of this nation and recognized as one of the most important labor leaders in the world.”

With this additional background information on the infamous Nancy Pelosi, one is now able to see not only for whom she is laboring but why she considers the president such a threat to her, and her party’s, socialist agenda.

