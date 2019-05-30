Biden Maintains Commanding Lead, Now Eight Months Long

Joe Biden’s lead over his Democratic opponents in the race for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020 has narrowed, but not by much.

His lead is still significant, and not one candidate, including second-place Bernie Sanders, is even close.

The latest Morning Consult poll shows that Biden is, as the old adage goes, beating his opponents like red-headed stepchildren.

The Latest

The latest numbers come from a survey taken May 20 through 26. The 16,368 registered voters preferred Biden 38 percent to 20 percent over Sanders. In third place was Senator Elizabeth Warren, at nine percent.

Subtracting the subtrahends from the minuends gives Biden, also known as Creepy Joe and Sleepy Joe, an 18-point lead over Sandinista sympathizer Sanders and a 27-lead point over Warren, also known as Lieawatha, Hiataxa, and other aliases owing to her Indian pedigree.

Coming in 31 points behind is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, who thinks he is married to a man, and Senator Kamala Harris, who admitted her partiality for the Giggle Weed: “And I did inhale.”

Beto O’Rourke, who fantasized about mowing down children in a car and skated on a drunk-driving charge, is 34 points behind.

Are the others even worth talking about?

As The Hill noted in its report, “Biden and Sanders are the only two candidates who had support in the double-digits,” and the “former vice president’s support extends to 42 percent over the primary field when narrowing the survey to primary voters in early states, which Morning Consult said included Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada. Sanders remains at 20 percent among such voters.”

The poll from Morning Consult is consistent with another of its surveys, May 13-20, which gave Biden a 20-point lead, 39-19, as well as others in the Real Clear Politics Average. Biden is No. 1; Sanders No. 2.

A Quinnipiac poll between May 16 and May 20 had Biden 19 points ahead of Sanders, 35-16, while a Monmouth survey over the same five days puts Biden ahead by 18 points, 33-15.

A Hill/Harris Poll of May 17-19 gives Biden a 19-point lead over Sanders, 33-14, while a Fox survey of May 11-14 has Biden ahead 35-17, an 18-point spread.

Consistently the Man To Beat

Biden’s numbers have been remarkably consistent since October, the RCP average shows, the month that he took a lead in the polls he has never surrendered.

His largest lead was 37 points in an Emerson poll in January, his smallest a two-point margin in a Harvard-Harris poll the same month. The Emerson poll in January showed him in a tie.

So the numbers show that Biden is the man to beat.

The question is whether the party’s hard-left radicals will tolerate Biden, who is relatively moderate compared to Sanders and the others radicals running against him.

Democratic moderates, as The New American has reported, are terrified that radicals who want to show their leftist bona fides and commitment to diversity will scuttle Biden’s chances, which will set up the party for a rerun of 1972, when Richard Nixon crushed George McGovern by winning 49 states and 520 electoral votes.

Then again, the question is whether Biden can overcome his big negative: His reputation as the Groper-In-Chief who grabs, kisses, and sniffs the hair of any women with spitting distance.

Just the other day, he told a 10-year-old girl, “I bet you’re as bright as you’re good looking.”

Sanders: We’re Getting Cheated

Meanwhile, Sanders’ backers claim the Democratic National Committee, helped by the leftist media, are rigging the nomination for Biden, the Washington Times reported. Unsurprisingly, they also “mistrust” the polls that show Biden miles ahead.

Laurie Cestnick, a supporter who founded Occupy DNC to fight the party’s nomination of Hillary Clinton in 2016, told the newspaper that “the mainstream media and the DNC are colluding against the American people. That’s what it feels like. It’s the same thing all over again.”

Cestnick, a brain surgeon, said the Biden phalanx will “see a fight like they have never seen before,” if the rigging goes on.

Noted the Times, the party “does not want a repeat of the raucous 2016 convention, where Sanders delegates walked off the convention floor, and protests raged in the streets and parks outside the convention center.”

No, it doesn’t. The question is whether it wants to field a candidate who has been an open and enthusiastic supporter of communist tyrants.

Photo: AP Images