Monday, 17 June 2019

Secret Society That Pumps Out Powerful Alumni - Behind the Deep State

Written by 

In this episode of Behind the Deep State, Alex Newman exposes the Skull and Bones secret society out of Yale University. This group has included many influential members in U.S. History, including multiple U.S. Presidents, politicians, and members of the media.

