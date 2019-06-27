Dem Debate: Julian Castro Says Trans “Women” Deserve Right to Abortion

Democrats often consider themselves the party of science. Does that include anatomy?

During Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro said he would protect women’s access to abortions — including for trans “women.”

When moderator Lester Holt noted that every candidate on the stage supports abortion and asked if Castro’s healthcare plan would cover abortion costs, the former Obama official replied:

“I don't believe only in reproductive freedom. I believe in reproductive justice. What that means is that just because a woman — or let’s also not forget someone in the trans community, a trans female — is poor, doesn't mean they shouldn't exercise that right to choose. So I would absolutely would cover the right to have an abortion.”

By “trans female,” Castro referred to men who identify as women.

While men can undergo sex reassignment surgery to alter their reproductive organs, such procedures currently do not allow a person born as a man to become pregnant.

Uterus transplants exist, but there have been no known successful cases of a uterus transplant on a man.

Castro went on to claim that abortion is under “assault” in Republican states such as Missouri, Alabama, and Georgia.

In May, for instance, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a “fetal heartbeat” bill that prohibits abortion if doctors can detect a heartbeat in the unborn child.

Also in May, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which bans abortions under most circumstances and could punish doctors who unlawfully perform abortions with life in prison.

Castro, who also served as mayor of San Antonio, said he would combat such laws by appointing federal judges who would follow Roe v. Wade as precedent.

He wasn’t alone in voicing strong support for abortion.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who in some polls is in second place behind former Vice President Joe Biden, could not think of any restriction she would place on abortion when prompted by Holt. The lawmaker also said she would support codifying Roe v. Wade in federal law.

Democrats clearly consider social justice a winning issue — and that doesn’t show signs of changing anytime soon.

Photo: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a marketer and writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.