Democrat Debate Shows It’s Trump’s Election To Lose

The second Demcoratic presidential debate wasn’t as bad as it could have been, but it was bad enough, just like the first one.

Over two nights, the 2020 Democratic candidates agreed that President Trump is the enemy of humanity. He is a “racist” who has “turned the border into a symbol of nativist hostility,” to cite just one over-the-top claim from candidate Michael Bennet, who has as much chance of winning the Democratic Party nomination as Trump.

Beyond the blizzard of lies, Americans got a good look at what they face if they’re unwise enough to elect one of these people: higher taxes, open borders, and gun confiscation.

The candidates wisely avoided peddling their craziest plans, such as legal infanticide and reparations for slavery, but they opened the flap of their tent wide enough for Americans to get a good look inside.

Winner of the two debates: The Donald.

Highlights

Last night, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper rightly warned that embracing socialism outright will ensure victory for Trump, whom Hickenlooper wrongly called “worst president in American history.”

That aside, Hickenlooper’s common sense was lost on most of the candidates.

Communist sympathizer Bernie Sanders vowed to wreck the American healthcare system and replace it with Sanderscare:

We have got to pass a Medicare-for-all, single-payer system....

The vast majority of the people in this country will be paying significantly less for healthcare than they are right now....

People who have healthcare under Medicare-for-all will have no premiums, no deductibles, no co-payments, no out-of-pocket expenses. Yes, they will pay more in taxes, but less in healthcare for what they get.

Nor was Sanders even a tad temperate in his evaluation of Trump, whom he called a “pathological liar and racist.”

Other highlights included remarks from pot-smoking Senator Kamala Harris, who admitted that she hasn’t much thought about how she’ll pay for all the goodies she and the other Democrats would give away. “I hear that question,” she huffed, “but where was that question when the Republicans and Donald Trump passed a tax bill that benefits the top 1 percent and the biggest corporations in this country?”

In keeping with her racial fixation, Harris smeared Biden as a racist without calling him one when she demanded an explanation for his remarks about working amicably with southern “segregationists” in the Senate:

Growing up, my sister and I had to deal with the neighbor who told us her parents couldn’t play with us because she — because we were black. And I’m going to now direct this at Vice President Biden, I do not believe you are a racist....

But I also believe, and it’s personal — and I was actually very — it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing.

And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.

Harris and her opponents repeatedly lied that the president’s tax cut went to the “rich,” and beyond that, they’re coming for your guns.

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) promised to confiscate every “assault weapon” in the country, and even pushed Sanders into backing the totalitarian madness. Harris endorsed it, too.

Biden was the most sane of the candidates. He doesn’t favor wrecking the American healthcare system entirely, and would preserve ObamaCare. But even old Sleepy Joe advocated “free college,” noting that at least 65 percent of high-school graduates “need something” in the way of help to further their education:

We should provide for them to be able to get that education.

That's why there should be free community college, cutting in half the cost of college. That’s why we should be in a position where we do not have anyone have to pay back a student debt when they get out if they are making less than $25,000 a year. Their debt is frozen, no interest payment until they get beyond that.

Of course, free community college won’t “cut in half the cost of college,” but instead merely fob the bill off on taxpayers, who should also, the candidates agreed, provide healthcare to illegal aliens, who in turn should not be deported unless they are “criminals.”

On that note, one moderator added to the farrago of falsehoods. In a question to Biden, Jose Diaz-Balart, the token Hispanic on the panel, uttered this nonsense: “The Obama-Biden administration deported more than three million Americans.”

No, it didn’t, but anyway, Pete Buttgieg, the homosexual mayor of South Bend, Indiana, claimed the issue is religious, “althought our party doesn’t talk about that as much.” Republicans, said Mayor Pete, are hypocrites:

For a party that associates itself with Christianity, to say that it is okay to suggest that God would smile on the division of families at the hands of federal agents, that God would condone putting children in cages has lost all claim to ever use religious language again.

“Cages,” unsurprisingly, was a recurring theme.

Trump Won

Biden closed his case, and the debate, with multiple falsehoods:

It’s important we restore the soul of this nation. This president has ripped it out. It’s the only president in our history who has equated racists and white supremacists with ordinary and decent people. He’s the only president who has, in fact, engaged and embraced dictators and thumbed their nose at our allies.

Harris would say Biden equated “racists and white supremacists with ordinary and decent people,” and Democrat FDR, as some might recall, said Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza “may be a son of a bitch, but he’s our son of a bitch.” FDR also “embraced” Soviet mass-murderer Joseph Stalin, whom he affectionately called “Uncle Joe.”

So Americans got a look at the party of same-sex marriage, abortion, open borders, gun control, socialist medicine, and higher taxes.

It’s Trump’s election to lose.

