Friday, 28 June 2019

Are There Any Sane Democratic Candidates? - Top Headline

Written by 

This week, the first wave of democratic presidential debates took place. Author Luis Miguel joins Top Headline to discuss his articles based on the debates. Miguel also gives insight into candidates' connections and who to watch that will be propelled without reason by the mainstream media and others.

