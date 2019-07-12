Friday, 12 July 2019

Tulsi's Connection to CFR Being Scrubbed - Top Headline

Written by 

Luis Miguel joins Top Headline to discuss the latest revisions to 2020 candidate Tulsi Gabbard. Miguel shares that Gabbard's name has not only been removed from the Council on Foreign Relations' roster, but it is now being denied that she was ever a member. He also breaks down her stances on topics and whether or not she is a "globalist in sheep's clothing."

