Treason the New Norm? Media Side With Anti-American Pols and Call Trump “Racist”

Go back where you came from, said President Trump, alluding to anti-American congresswomen. “He’s a ‘racist!’” howled the media and left-wing echo chamber. But is Main Street saying, “Right on, Mr. President!”?

Getting back into 2016 campaign mode, “Trump whacked the beehive Sunday,” as the Boston Herald put it, with a tweet storm that ignited a firestorm. Apparently referencing anti-American congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Trump tweeted:

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

In sending the above (and Trump hasn’t backed off), the Boston Herald accused the president of “setting off an unnecessary controversy that understandably got Democrats upset.” But some would say it’s a very necessary controversy — and long overdue.

The reason for this concerns why the Democrats should be upset: not because of the lone man saying the emperor has no clothes, but because they themselves are coddling naked anti-Americans.

As to this, Trump’s tweets were quite possibly a response to the hijab-sporting Omar’s recent statements diminishing native-born Americans’ love of country and impugning the United States for “hypocrisy,” comments par for the congresswoman’s course. For example, earlier this year she dismissively characterized 9/11 as an event where “some people did something” in a speech in which she also called on Muslims to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable.”

In a similar radical vein, before “winning a seat in Congress, she’d called Israel an ‘apartheid regime,’ and tweeted: ‘Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,’” Breitbart reported in May. Whether or not Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley are equally radical, they are extreme — and joined at the lip with Omar.

Yet while the sentiment “America, love or leave it” is nothing new, Trump’s use of it made news. It’s again illustrating the divide between the pseudo-elite and the street, too.

Ever predictable, the New York Times’ wrote that “Trump's Tweets Prove That He Is a Raging Racist.” Yet the common-man common-sense reaction may be well epitomized by the top-rated comment at this American Thinker article, which says, “The President of the United States said what we all feel. If it’s so bad here then go back to where you were. It’s not that hard to understand.”

Also not hard to understand is that Omar and Ocasio-Cortez are extremely unpopular, with a recent poll showing that of people who recognize their names, only nine percent and 22 percent, respectively, view them positively. So while Trump’s tweets have lost the critics, will they win the box office?

Of course, those critics are incensed (or claim to be) because only Omar is actually an immigrant; Tlaib is the child of immigrants, Ocasio-Cortez has one immigrant parent, and Pressley’s family appears to have a long history in our nation.

It should again be noted, however, that Trump’s tweets were probably catalyzed by Omar’s recent anti-American remarks. Thus, her status — as an ex-refugee now spitting in our faces after we kindly granted her family safe haven — likely shaped his thinking.

But also noteworthy is the seemingly unrelated video below; it’s of a small segment of a 2018 speech Barack Obama gave in Kenya.

The above shows Obama saying, “Now, three years ago, I visited Kenya as, uh, the first sitting American president to come from Kenya.” (Emphasis added.) Interesting, sure, but apropos to the topic here was Politifact.com’s explanation for why this doesn’t support the theory that Obama is not natural-born. To wit: “The message from Obama’s speech was misinterpreted to mean he was born and/or raised in Kenya when he was actually saying that he is of Kenyan heritage.”

Ah, there you have it! “From” — in prepared remarks no less — can mean “of _____ heritage.” Well, Trump used “from,” too, and a loose definition for the goose is a loose definition for the gander.

Besides, the Left has long maintained that “we’re a nation of immigrants” and “are all from somewhere else.” So what’s the problem?

Note also that many of the same people now castigating Trump for Racism™ previously praised him for using his billions to help black areas: Race-hustler Jesse Jackson, for instance, had lauded “Trump’s ‘will to make things better’ for the ‘underserved communities,’” as Truth Revolt reported last year. So what changed?

The only thing businessman Trump, real-estate developer Trump, and reality TV star Trump did to the Democrats was, sometimes, give them money. But he did something unforgivable upon becoming viable candidate Trump: He threatened Democrat power.

So leftists then deployed all the usual tactics, calling him every negative “ist” and “phobe” in the book.

The reality, though, is that it’s likely Trump’s critics who are the racists. Why? Because they’re only calling him a racist because of his race.

In fact, making this point is how Trump, or anyone in his shoes, can counter the stale racism accusation. Simply say, “You are the racist — because you wouldn’t be leveling your charge if I weren’t white.” This not only is rhetorically effective, but has another benefit.

It’s true.

Besides, the best defense is a good offense. Never allow the Left to put you on the defensive. Below is the 2018 video in which I explained the tactic.

Interestingly, the tiresome racism charge is also now being used against Democrats, with Ocasio-Cortez tacitly hurling it at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). In fact, she and the rest of her crew have made such a nuisance of themselves — challenging the Democrat establishment, alienating centrist voters with radicalism, and even threatening to target other Democrats in primaries — that the American Spectator dubbed the politicians “The Four Horsewomen of the Democrat Apocalypse.”

So, in reality, the Democrats would be tickled pinko if “Pestilence, Famine, War, and Death” (and the horses they rode in on) could be sent to the glue factory. This relates to why, mind you, some consider Trump’s tweets a master stroke. As radio host Rush Limbaugh opined on his Monday show, the president has now forced the Democrats to defend the four unpopular extremists — and thus tarnish themselves via guilt by radical association.

In the final analysis, Trump was right to tell Omar, a self-described “foreigner,” to go back whence she came. She has the unmitigated gall to condemn the nation that gave her everything for its “hypocrisy” and then claim that she “probably love[s] this country more than anyone who is naturally born.”

That’s a scary thought, too. Because with love like that, who needs hate?

