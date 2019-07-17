Green’s Impeachment Move Likely To Fail

Representative Al Green, the leftist who represents the Ninth District of Texas, thinks his fellow Democrats will impeach President Trump now that they’ve passed a resolution condemning Trump for “racist” comments directed at four radical congresswomen.

And so Green reintroduced articles of impeachment on Tuesday after yesterday’s 240-187 vote to hurl down leftist anathemas on the president.

The upshot of Green’s case against the president, which he began making less than a year after The Donald took the oath in 2017, is this: Donald John Trump is a big, fat meanie who says mean things and makes fun of my friends.

Problem is, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t back it.

The Latest

The occasion for Green’s latest tilt at Trump’s windmill is, again, the official denunciation of Trump for “racist” tweets about four subversive, anti-American congresswomen. Trump suggested that they should, given their inestimable talents, run thither to the homelands from whence they came and fix things there before trying to fix them here.

Only one is a foreigner, the ungrateful anti-Semetic refugee Ilhan Omar, but anyway, the House voted and decided that Trump is, indeed, a big fat meanie.

And so Green stepped forward into the breach. Trump, said the gentleman from Texas, is “unfit to be president, unfit to represent the American values of decency and morality, respectability and civility, honesty and propriety, reputability and integrity.”

Unlike Bill or Hillary Clinton, who were, apparently, very fit, but Green didn’t mention them. He hit Trump with the term nine times.

Green reprised the House resolution, which says Trump “legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color by saying that our fellow Americans who are immigrants and those who may look to the president like immigrants, should go back to other countries, by referring to immigrants and asylum seekers as invaders,” and, even worse, by “saying that members of Congress who are immigrants or those of our colleagues who are wrongly assumed to be immigrants, do not belong in Congress or in the United States of America.”

Thus, Green said, Trump has:

[Trump has] brought the high office of the President of the United States in contempt, ridiculed, disgraced and disrepute, has sown seeds of discord among the people of the United States, has demonstrated that he is unfit to be president and has betrayed his trust as President of the United States to the manifest injury of the people of the United States. And has committed a high misdemeanor in office.

Earlier Efforts

Expressing one’s opinion about anti-American subversives isn’t a “high misdemeanor,” whatever Green means by that term, but the latest attempt to impeach Trump for having the wrong opinions builds on Green’s earlier efforts, which again, began in December 2017. Trump took office in January that year.

Those articles indicted Trump for absolutely true statements about the infamous riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, retweeting video of Muslim vandalism, travel restrictions from visitors from the Muslim world (the misnamed “Muslim Ban”), his order to block transgenders from military service, and insulting Puerto Rico, the National Felons League, and Democrat Representative Frederica Wilson, who wears brightly-decorated cowboy hats on the floor of the House and recently suggested that ridiculing congressmen should be against the law.

“Wacky” is Trump’s term of preference for the congresswoman, whose millinery and other garish raiments rather resemble those of the late professional wrestler, Randy “Macho Man” Savage.

In January 2018, Green updated his list of grievances, updating it to include Trump’s colorful description of some countries as “s***holes,” but deleted his complaint about Trump’s description of Wilson, which might mean Green looked at the matter and thought Trump might just right about her.

Likely to Fail

Green’s effort will likely go nowhere, as Politico reported, even among pro-impeachment Democrats, who await the testimony of Special Counsel Robert Mueller on July 24.

That’s because Pelosi, as The New American has reported, knows impeachment is a suicide mission to take a hill that doesn’t matter and might get Trump re-elected.

In other words, Democrats aren’t likely to wage this war against Trump going into 2020. They have enough problems with the four “progressive” congresswomen who are now, as Trump says, the face of the Democratic Party.

