The Donald Wins Again: Impeachment Bill Goes Down in Flames

Representaive Al Green, the Democrat from Texas’ Ninth District, found out yesterday that impeaching a president requires a little more than a difference of political opinion.

A majority of Green’s party colleagues joined Republicans to shoot down his ridiculous resolution to remove the president, 332-95. All 95 who voted for the idea were Democrats.

Every anti-Trump Democrat in the country would like to see him impeached, but the wise among them know the way to do so is finger him for a crime, a remarkably unsuccessful and likely futile one ongoing since since Inauguration Day, 2017.

The Resolution

As The New American reported yesterday, Green has trying to impeach Trump ever since the president uttered an unwelcome opinion about the infamous riot in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The latest of Trump’s crimes was making “racist” comments about four hard-left, anti-white, anti-American congresswomen, which inspired the House to condemn Trump as a racist, which means anyone who disagrees with a liberal.

“It’s time for us to deal with his bigotry,” Green told the media:

This president has demonstrated that he’s willing to yell “fire” in a crowded theater, and we have seen what can happen to people when bigotry is allowed to have a free rein. We all ought to go on record. We all ought to let the world know where we stand when we have a bigot in the White House.

And so Green delivered yet another resolution to get rid of The Donald that repeatedly called him “unfit” to serve:

Donald John Trump has, by his statements, brought the high office of the President of the United States in contempt, ridicule, disgrace, and disrepute, has sown seeds of discord among the people of the United States, has demonstrated that he is unfit to be President, and has betrayed his trust as President of the United States to the manifest injury of the people of the United States, and has committed a high misdemeanor in office.

Therefore, Donald John Trump by causing such harm to the society of the United States is unfit to be President and warrants impeachment, trial, and removal from office.

The usual suspects such as Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, the Washington Post reported, backed the resolution. “If you are of conscience and see what is happening ... one would have to vote to refer, and not to table,” she said.

Pelosi Says No

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who opposes impeachment, explained why the bill was a non-starter.

“We have six committees who are working on following the facts in terms of any abuse of power, obstruction of justice and the rest that the president may have engaged in,” she told reporters. “That is the serious path that we are on — not that Mr. Green is not serious.”

In other words, Pelosi understands that Trump’s opinions are not high crimes and misdemeanors.

“Knowing how problematic such a vote would be for centrist lawmakers in Republican-leaning districts,” the Times explained, “Ms. Pelosi opted for a mere condemnation of the president’s rhetoric, which she said on Wednesday had been deliberately meant to be as ‘benign’ as possible.”

Pelosi understands simple math. Even if the House votes to impeach Trump, the GOP-controlled Senate will not vote to convict.

Neither was Michigan’s Debbie Dingell happy about the pointless exercise, the Times reported:

At one point, Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan, one of the party’s messaging leaders, popped out of the meeting, stopped before a bank of television cameras and pleaded to talk about anything but impeachment.

“You know what I think? I wish that all of you would ask me about prescription drugs,” Mrs. Dingell said, before ultimately giving up.

The Donald Wins Again

The man who inspired it all took to Twitter, his go-to incendiary device by which he delivers commentary that sends the Left into fits of sputtering rage, to announce victory.

“The United States House of Representatives has just overwhelmingly voted to kill the Resolution on Impeachment, 332-95-1,” Trump began.

This is perhaps the most ridiculous and time consuming project I have ever had to work on. Impeachment of your President, who has led the....

....Greatest Economic BOOM in the history of our Country, the best job numbers, biggest tax reduction, rebuilt military and much more, is now OVER. This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again!

Photo: AP Images