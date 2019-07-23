O’Rourke Compares Trump Rallies to Hitler Rallies of 1930s

Former Texas Representative Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, a Democratic candidate for president, told ABC News Monday that President Donald Trump’s political rally in North Carolina last week was comparable to a Nazi Party rally held in Germany during the time of Adolf Hitler. O’Rourke, who lost to Republican Ted Cruz in last year’s U.S. Senate race in the Lone Star State, and is now polling very poorly in his presidential bid, said, “Yes, President Trump is a racist. What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally.”

It was during the rally in North Carolina that the crowd chanted, “Send her back,” after Trump referred to Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Trump had previously tweeted that “Progressive” Democratic Congresswomen, “who originally came from countries in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly … and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Most liberal media, who clearly see themselves as part of that same “progressive” movement, have almost uniformly left off the rest of Trump’s tweet after he said, “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” which leaves, no doubt intentionally, a different impression than how Trump intended it. After telling them to “go back,” he added, “Then come back and show us how … it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Anyone who is not blinded by irrational hatred of Trump can see that his remarks were tongue-in-cheek, telling them to “come back and show us how it is done,” then adding, “These places need your help badly.” Obviously, Trump does not believe that “these places” need their help, because they are either openly socialist, or are very sympathetic to socialism. And in his State of the Union message earlier this year, Trump specifically rejected socialism, pledging that America would never become a socialist country.

O’Rourke, however, like most on the Left, are essentially humorless, and he responded by calling Trump a “racist,” asserting that Trump was “inciting hatred” against Omar and stoking “violence against people based on the color of their skin, based on their religion, based on their differences from the majority of Americans.”

Actually, if anyone it is inciting violence, it is O’Rourke, who compared the Trump rally to a rally of Hitler’s National Socialist Party. Considering that Hitler was directly responsible for attempted genocide --- the extermination of the Jews of Europe --- comparing Trump to Hitler and his followers to Nazis who supported such evil, is more likely to incite violence against Trump and his followers.

In fact, that has already happened. The liberal media made little of it, but it was a supporter of socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders who attempted to murder a Republican member of Congress, Steve Scalise. Another Sanders supporter physically assaulted Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), while Paul was mowing his lawn. One can only imagine the reaction if a supporter of Trump, or Ted Cruz, or any other prominent Republican assaulted a Democrat politician, especially Omar, or one of the other four members of the so-called Squad of socialist members of Congress.

All across the country, backers of President Trump — everyday Americans just minding their own business — have been likewise assaulted just for wearing a Make America Great Again cap.

Besides Omar, the other three members of the so-called Squad include Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Although Trump made no mention of the ethnicity of any of the four women, Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have generally agreed with O’Rourke’s intemperate remarks that he went after them “based on the color of their skin, based on their religion.”

While the media nit-pick and micro-analyze ever word Trump utters or tweets, desperately looking for something to criticize, one of these four women, Rashida Tlaib, celebrated her swearing-in as a new member of Congress in January by telling an audience, “We’re going to impeach the mother f*****,” in a obscene reference to Trump. Again, one can only imagine the reaction of the Democrats and their media allies were Trump to refer to any opponent with such vile language.

On one of the programs of the popular TV series Twilight Zone, a man was thrown back in time to 1889 Austria. When he happened to come upon an Austrian family, with a newborn boy — Adolf Hitler — he immediately began plotting to kill the child. After all, he reasoned, this would prevent the deaths of millions of people a half-century later.

If O’Rourke and others are going to compare Trump to Hitler and Trump supporters to National Socialist Party followers, would it be too much of a leap to fear that such over-the-top rhetoric could inspire another deranged socialist to attempt to murder the president of the United States and his followers? They could reason like the man in the Twilight Zone episode that they are saving America from another Adolf Hitler, and saving the lives of millions.

Unfortunately, such demagogic and dangerous language by O’Rourke and far too many others in supposedly responsible positions of government and media is not being condemned widely enough.

Photo: AP Images

Steve Byas is a university history instructor and author of History’s Greatest Libels. He can be contacted at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.