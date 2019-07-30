CNN Head Zucker Held Breakfast With Bigwigs for Kamala Harris’ AG Bid

Is Kamala Harris the media’s anointed candidate?

A resurfaced report from nearly a decade ago shows that CNN President Jeff Zucker helped current Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) during her 2010 bid for California attorney general, hosting an exclusive breakfast for Harris and introducing her to New York “movers and shakers.”

The relationship between Harris and Zucker, who was then serving as CEO of NBC, was detailed in a 2009 article published by India Abroad. The outlet has followed Harris’ career closely due to her Indian heritage.

According to the article, entitled “NBC chief Zucker stumps for Harris,” Zucker told guests at NBC’s Rockefeller Plaza that he found the California Democrat “unbelievably special.”

“She was that impressive to me and that important, that special and just that incredibly exciting,” Zucker is quoted as saying.

His praise for Harris foreshadowed her rising political career, which now sees the first-term senator among the top four contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Kamala is not just important for the city of San Francisco, the state of California, but for the entire country,” the CNN chief said in 2009.

In response to the news, CNN downplayed the relationship between Zucker and Harris.

“Jeff hosted a small breakfast in New York for Kamala Harris when she was the District Attorney of San Francisco,” says CNN chief spokesperson Allison Gollust. “He was then CEO of NBC Universal, and was introducing the DA to some of his colleagues in an informal setting. He has seen her a handful of times in the last 10 years, all in his capacity as a journalist. His relationship with the senator is no different than any other national politician, and he has never endorsed her, or anyone, in any capacity.”

Lily Adams, Harris’ communications director, made similar remarks. “They talk when they see each other, like at the town halls, but that’s really the extent of it,” she said.

But the India Abroad reporting contradicts the claims by CNN and Harris representatives. While the powerful cable network maintains Zucker never endorsed Harris, he himself said at the 2009 breakfast that he was going against his personal policy by backing her.

“This is in fact, the first time I’ve ever done one of these, and that’s because I have a very, very strict policy because of my job,” Zucker said at the time. “I’ve taken a position that I completely stay out of supporting candidates of any party and try to stay out of politics entirely.”

The article also stated that Zucker and Harris kept a friendship through phone calls and visits in New York.

The two reportedly met at a dinner some time in 2004, when Harris was the newly-elected District Attorney for San Francisco. The media executive told friends the Democrat “really knocked [he and his wife’s] socks off.”

“For better or worse,” he added, “I get to meet a lot of people and so it takes a lot to do that.”

Focus on Zucker’s past help to Harris comes as Democrats prepare to square off in the second debates, to be held in Detroit on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31. The debate will be hosted by CNN, with Dana Bash, Don Lemon, and Jake Tapper serving as moderators.

Harris’ position in the polls means she’ll once again be on the main stage come Wednesday, situated beside front-runner Joe Biden.

Harris experienced a bump in the polls after a heated exchange with the former vice president at the first debate, in which she censured Biden’s opposition to federally mandated student busing in the 1970s (Biden’s position was that courts should only require busing in cases of de jure segregation, but not de facto or voluntary segregation).

The California senator has another advantage as primary season approaches: California has moved their primary date from June to the March Super Tuesday.

That earlier date means the California results will have a greater influence on the race than in previous years, when most voters had already made up their minds by June.

Most polls currently show Harris at a close second place in her home state. A California victory — with the resultant large share of the state’s 475 delegates — would place her well on the way to the nomination.

At the 2009 breakfast, Zucker showed his guests a New York Times piece that listed Harris as “among the 17 most likely women to become the first female president of the United States.”

“I guess that’s a good list to be on,” he said.

Has Harris been hand-picked? Americans are soon to find out.

Photo: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a marketer and writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.