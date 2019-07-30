Beto Chooses Men Who Kneeled for National Anthem as Debate Guests

Will Beto’s latest stunt be enough to save his campaign?

Former Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-Texas) will head into the second Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night accompanied by guests certain to stir controversy — three black men who kneeled for the national anthem at their high school’s football games.

Michael Lynn III, Matthew Abdullah, and RoJe Williams were inspired by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to take a knee during the anthem while on the football team at Lansing Catholic High School in Michigan.

A fourth teammate, Kabbash Richards, is away at college and will be unable to attend the debate.

The O’Rourke campaign learned of the young men through “local outreach.” In a statement to the Associated Press, the Texas Democrat said the four “have served their community in one of the most American ways possible.”

The players kneeled together in 2017. Lynn, who was then team captain, said seeing Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests motivated him to take action against the alleged racism he experienced as one of the few black students at his school.

“I was a senior. I was getting to the age where I wanted to say something,” explained Lynn, who claimed his white teammates would make inappropriate jokes and comments.

The kneeling got the four players benched. Lynn and Abdullah ultimately transferred to other high schools.

Nearly a year later, Lynn’s mother sent him a video of O’Rourke’s viral remarks defending Kaepernick’s protests.

“I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up or take a knee for your rights anytime, anywhere or anyplace,” O’Rourke said in the video that made him a household name.

Lynn identified with the lawmaker’s speech. “People on the other side of it make us feel like we’re not as American as them,” he said. “The fact that he said that and feels that way, from his heart, that was really powerful. That’s what put Mr. O’Rourke on my radar.”

The young man, however, said he has not yet decided whether he will vote for his host, but is nevertheless grateful for the invitation.

O’Rourke’s three guests, who have all reached voting age, will be meeting him for the first time.

The presidential candidate’s defense of Kapernick was part of his 2018 campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

O’Rourke claimed that American blacks are “being killed at a frightening level right now, including by members of law enforcement,” and argued that people are angry with “those in positions of public trust and power, who have been unable to resolve this or bring justice for what has been done and to stop it from continuing to happen in this country.”

Although O’Rourke lost the race, the close margin (50.89 percent Cruz, 48.33 percent O’Rourke) in a conservative stronghold and favorable media coverage of the 46-year-old Democrat made him a rising star in the party.

Pundits touted O’Rourke’s youth and potential appeal among Hispanics. Although he is of Irish ancestry and his given name is Robert Francis, O’Rourke speaks Spanish and goes by the nickname “Beto.”

O’Rourke made prominent use of his Spanish-speaking at the first debate, which prompted Spanish interjections from other candidates, such as New Jersey Senator Corey Booker and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro.

Observers considered O’Rourke’s performance in general to be underwhelming. He was particularly damaged by an exchange with Castro, in which the former Obama official rebuked his fellow Texan for failing to say he would repeal Section 1325 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which applies a criminal violation as well as a civil one to anyone who enters the country illegally.

O’Rourke’s presidential campaign has sizzled out after a promising start. On launch day, the O’Rourke campaign raised $6.1 million in online donations, beating even the first-day fundraising total of Bernie Sanders.

But now the one-time rising star is regularly polling around three or four percent. It hasn’t helped that O’Rourke has avoided large rallies and other venues that would bring his campaign national press, favoring instead grassroots activities and speeches before crowds of mere hundreds.

Tuesday night’s debate may just be the make-it-or-break-it moment for Beto O’Rourke. Perhaps he believes his anthem-protesting guests can help him make a comeback with the same issue that originally propelled him onto the spotlight.

Photo: AP Images

