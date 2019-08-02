After Tulsi Owns Kamala, Media Speculates She's a Russian Asset

According to the Left, the Russians are coming — and they want you to vote for Tulsi Gabbard.

Following the second night of the second Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday, a number of left-wing figures began pushing the theory that the candidacy of Representative Tulsi Gabbard is being promoted by the Russian government.

New York Times writer and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali wrote on Twitter Thursday: “Beware the Russian bots and their promotion of Tulsi Gabbard and sowing racial dischord [sic], especially around Kamala Harris.”

MSNBC host Joy Reid replied to the tweet: “It is notable that her purpose in these debates has been specifically to take Harris down.”

The speculation was a response to the Hawaii congresswoman’s widely publicized condemnation of fellow candidate Kamala Harris’ record as a prosecutor in California.

Speaking at the debate about a “broken criminal justice system” that is allegedly “disproportionately, negatively impacting black and brown people,” Gabbard said of Harris:

Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president, but I’m deeply concerned about this record.… She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.

She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California. And she fought to keep cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.

During a post-debate CNN interview, Harris dismissed Gabbard as an “apologist” for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a man “who has murdered the people of his country like cockroaches.”

In 2013, Gabbard opposed the Obama administration’s proposed military strikes against Syria and introduced legislation to block military action against Assad.

She was also one of three members of Congress to vote against a House resolution condemning the Syrian government. Gabbard reasoned that although Assad is a “brutal dictator,” the resolution was a “War Bill” in disguise that would be used as a justification for overthrowing the Assad regime.

In 2017, Gabbard met with Assad personally during a trip to Syria and Lebanon.

Gabbard was pressed about her views on Assad, who was accused of using chemical weapons on civilians in 2017, during interviews with MSNBC and CNN. She agreed with CNN’s Anderson Cooper when he characterized Assad as a murderer and torturer, but argued: “That’s not what this is about. I don’t defend or apologize or have anything to do with what he has done to his own people.”

When faced with similar questioning on MSNBC, Gabbard told anchor Yasmin Vossoughian: “Every time I come back here on MSNBC, you guys talk to me about these issues. It sounds like these are talking points that Kamala Harris and her campaign are feeding you.”

Gabbard’s criticism of MSNBC echoes news that CNN President Jeff Zucker helped Harris connect with wealthy and influential New York elites during her 2010 campaign for California Attorney General. Zucker was CEO of NBC Universal (which owns MSNBC) at the time.

Gabbard’s critics have used her position on Syria to further the speculation of a Russia connection, as the Assad government is supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On ABC’s The View Thursday, co-host Sunny Hostin called Gabbard a potential “Trojan horse” who is liked by Republicans. She expressed concern over an NBC report from February that claimed Russian government-sponsored news outlets such as Russia Today and Sputnik News have been advocating Gabbard’s candidacy.

As The New American previously reported, Tulsi Gabbard served a five-year membership term with the Council on Foreign Relations, an important Deep State recruitment organization and think tank that promotes world government at the expense of American national sovereignty.

Gabbard is a supporter of the Green New Deal who wants to eliminate fossil-fuel energy and non-electric cars by 2035. She has sponsored legislation that would ban American export of domestically produced crude oil and natural gas.

The 38-year-old lawmaker is in favor of Medicare-for-All and effectively backs open borders by calling for an end to detention of illegal-alien family units.

Are the Russia-themed attacks on Gabbard simply a way of increasing her popularity among Trump supporters, who are weary of hearing about “Russian interference?” A candidate who is well-liked by the Right would be an asset to Democrats in a future election when Republicans no longer have a popular incumbent like Trump on the ballot.

Perhaps Tulsi Gabbard is a Trojan horse. But for which side?

Image of Tulsi Gabbard: Screenshot of Tulsi2020 web page

Luis Miguel is a marketer and writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.