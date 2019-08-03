AOC Loses Top Advisors Over Controversial Tweets

You’ve got to give Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) credit. It’s not every freshman congresswoman who garners attention by simply losing two members of her staff. Of course, AOC is no ordinary freshman congresswoman. She is the face of the new Democrat Party, which is now firmly entrenched with the ideology of Marx and Lenin.

On Thursday, The Intercept broke the news that her chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti and her communications director Corbin Trent will both be leaving her congressional office. Chakrabarti’s last day was August 2nd, while Trent will stay on through the end of August.

Chakrabarti will join the climate change nonsense group New Consensus, where he will work on the Green New Deal, a globalist scheme to remove money from your wallet and restrict your freedom. Trent is expected to begin work on AOC’s 2020 congressional campaign.

“Saikat has decided to leave the office of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to work with New Consensus to further develop plans for a Green New Deal,” Trent said in a statement. “We are extraordinarily grateful for his service to advance a bold agenda and improve the lives of people in NY-14.”

As for Trent, AOC had this to say, “With the Ocasio2020 campaign beginning to ramp up, I’ve asked Corbin to transition to the campaign full-time and he has agreed to do so.”

Both departures come in the wake of controversial tweets sent out by each man. Chakrabarti helped spark the riff between Nancy Pelosi and the progressive element of the Democrats with a tweet comparing today’s moderate Democrats with the so-called southern Democrats, which was a roundabout way of calling them racists.

In the now deleted Tweet, Chakrabarti also enraged moderate Democrats by saying they “certainly seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the ‘40’s.”

House Democrats then found a tweet where Chakrabarti targeted the vote of Representative Sharice Davids’ (D-Kansas), a Native American, on an emergency border aid package, saying that she was enabling a “racist system.”

“Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color?” the House Democrats official Twitter account said. “Keep her name out of your mouth.” The tweet by the House Democrats was later deleted but the message was sent.

Trent also embarrassed AOC via social media when he attacked a potential GOP rival for the NY-14 congressional district. Rich Valdes had attempted to challenge AOC to a debate while both were attending a National Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan. AOC was in no mood to speak to Valdes about politics that day and fled the scene. Trent, however, felt the need to attack Valdes on behalf of his bosss, by tweeting in vulgar manner, “Yo @RichValdes what in the actual f**k makes you think you’re entitled to a debate with AOC?” Trent blasted. “Pro tip: stalking her at a parade ain’t gonna make it any more likely to happen.”

The ousting of the two staffers might be simply a peace offering to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with whom AOC and other members of the Communist wing of the Democrats have been feuding.

Trent from her congressional staff to her campaign and Chakrabarti to a Green New Deal think tank — the split between AOC and her two compadres is probably not permanent.

The two aides, both with close ties to the Justice Democrats Political Action Committee, also attracted Federal Elections Commission scrutiny because of an unusual setup where money from the Justice Democrats flowed directly into LLCs, which were controlled by Chakrabati.

Both Trent and Chakrabarti were with AOC all through her unlikely primary victory over former Democrat Congressman Joe Crowley and her rise to the next big thing in the Democrat Party.

And in the case of Trent, it’s not a separation at all, only a change of scenery as he will continue to work with AOC but on the campaign instead of in Congress.

Any good politician needs their designated attack dogs, and Trent and Chakrabarti will remain so for AOC. The removal of the two aides represents some good optics for AOC’s relationship with Pelosi — nothing more.

Photo of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: AP Images