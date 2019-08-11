Was Billionaire Sex Pervert Epstein the Victim of a Deep-State Hit?

Was Jeffrey Epstein “suicided”?

The New York Times might be perturbed that President Trump shared “Unfounded Fringe Theory About Epstein and Clintons,” but whatever Trump tweeted or didn’t tweet about the billionaire sex pervert and convicted child molester, a Deep-Stater possibly tied to “intelligence” who faced multiple federal sex trafficking charges, no one seems to know how he pulled off his own death.

We do know this: After a suicide attempt last month, authorities placed Epstein (shown) on suicide watch. Then they took him off it. And now he’s dead.

Authorities found him in his cell at 6:30 a.m. yesterday. They said he hanged himself.

No Way He Killed Himself

According to the Times, “Epstein was placed on suicide watch after the incident on July 23 and received a daily psychiatric evaluation, according to a person familiar with his detention. He was removed from suicide watch on July 29 and returned to the special housing unit, a segregated area of the prison with extra security, this person said.”

But “authorities did not immediately explain why he was taken off suicide watch.”

Why not?

Whatever the answer, a fellow inmate where Epstein was jailed, the Metropolitan Correctional Center, says Epstein could not have committed suicide.

In a letter to the New York Post, the former inmate, writing anonymously, flatly dismissed the idea:

“There’s no way that man could have killed himself.” he wrote. “I’ve done too much time in those units. It’s an impossibility.”

The ceilings are too high to hang oneself, he wrote, the sheets are “paper level,” meaning too flimsy to hold a 200-pound man.

Could he have done it from the bed? No sir. There’s a steel frame, but you can’t move it. There’s no light fixture. There’s no bars.

They don’t give you enough in there that could successfully create an instrument of death. You want to write a letter, they give you rubber pens and maybe once a week a piece of paper.

Nothing hard or made of metal.

And there’s a cop at the door about every nine minutes, whether you’re on suicide watch or not....

It’s my firm belief that Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide. It just didn’t happen.

Case Not Over, Deep-State Connections

U.S. Attorney General William Barr declared himself “appalled” at Epstein’s death and vowed to get to the bottom of it.

Epstein’s death will not close the case. The federal indictment that alleged Epstein’s victims were as young as 14 also alleged that he employed a number of “employees and associates who facilitated his conduct by, among other things, contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters.”

The leftist media is, of course, dismissing “conspiracy theories” that suggested Epstein might have been the victim of foul play.

But given his connections to elites and politicians across the globe, and the names that surfaced in 2,000 pages of newly released documents from a related Epstein case, the question must be asked: Cui bono?

As The New American’s Luis Miguel reported last month, Epstein traveled in the highest circles of the Deep State. He was a member of the Trilateral Commission and Council on Foreign Relations, and close pals with Bill Clinton, who flew on Epstein’s jet, called the “Lolita Express,” 26 times.

As well, Miguel reported, citing investigative reporter Vicky Ward, Epstein was somehow connected to a state intelligence agency.

When the feds indicted Epstein in July, the media quickly resurfaced the story about his plea deal on similar charges in 2008 with then-federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta, who was Trump’s labor secretary. Acosta resigned.

But Acosta, Ward reported, told the Trump team that vetted him for the cabinet post why Epstein skated:

“Is the Epstein case going to cause a problem [for confirmation hearings]?” Acosta had been asked. Acosta had explained, breezily, apparently, that back in the day he’d had just one meeting on the Epstein case. He’d cut the non-prosecution deal with one of Epstein’s attorneys because he had “been told” to back off, that Epstein was above his pay grade. “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” he told his interviewers in the Trump transition, who evidently thought that was a sufficient answer and went ahead and hired Acosta.

Ward wrote that Epstein had enough power to kill a story she wrote for Vanity Fair, but in any event the deal permitted Epstein to plead guilty to state charges and “granted immunity to ‘any potential co-conspirators.’”

What might Epstein have revealed if he had lived, and who would have gone down with him?

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP