Williamson Claims “Powerful Forces” Look to Keep Her Out of Next Dem Debate

Outsider Democrat candidate Marianne Williamson is claiming that “powerful forces” on the Left are conspiring to keep her out of the next Democrat political debate. Williamson, the author of 13 bookson new age self-help philosophy, believes that there is a coordinated effort to demean her and stop her unlikely presidential campaign.

Despite being offered little opportunity to speak in the first two debates, Williamson became one of the most Googled candidates on the stage. The 67-year-old pal and spiritual advisor to pop icon Oprah Winfrey won points with the Age-of-Aquarius demographic at the first debate by sending a message to President Trump: “You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out.”

Williamson has said that the only way to oust Donald Trump is for America to experience a “spiritual awakening.” She hasn’t specified what spirits need to be “awakened.” Her rising popularity — although she is still polling at only one percent or less in most major polls — has caused the media to take notice and some potentially harmful stories have come out about her.

Remarks made by Williamson that diagnoses of clinical depression were a “scam” and that vaccines were of dubious efficacy surfaced. The candidate has also criticized the use of antidepressants and linked them to the suicides of comedian Robin Williams and designer Kate Spade. After Spade’s death in 2018, Williamson tweeted, “How many public personalities on antidepressants have to hang themselves before the FDA does something, Big Pharma cops to what it knows, and the average person stops falling for this?”

Williamson has already been forced to make a couple of apology tours for those controversial opinions. In June, the Democrat mob forced her to walk back her statements that vaccine mandates were “draconian” and “Orwellian.”

“I understand that many vaccines are important and save lives,” Williamson said in a statement. “I am sorry that I made comments which sounded as though I question the validity of life-saving vaccines. That is not my feeling and I realize I misspoke.”

Then, in late July, Williamson backtracked on remarks made on a podcast with actor/comedian Russell Brand, in which she referred to clinical depression as a “scam” and said, “All that means is somebody in a clinic said it.”

On MSNBC, saying she was “speaking glibly,” Williamson again apologized, “That was wrong of me to say, and I’m sorry I said it.”

Williamson’s comments were controversial, but controversial does not automatically equal crazy. But that’s how they’ve been portrayed by big media. And once the apologies start, it’s hard for a politician to recover — especially in a short period of time.

But now, Williamson appears to be done apologizing and the new age love guru is swinging back at her tormentors on the Left. In an interview with the U.K.’s Daily Mail, she referred to recent attacks on her as a ploy to remove her from the debate stage. Williamson said that the attacks were part of a “well-strategized effort to smear me. There’s no doubt about that.”

“It’s very frustrating because I like to think on the left, we don’t do things like that. So, it’s been a bit of a wake-up call,” she said. “But apparently there’s some very powerful forces that want to make sure I’m not in that third debate, so I must be doing something right if they’ve worked so hard to create that.”

Really, Marianne? You don’t think that the same Left that continually abuses the terms “Nazi,” “concentration camps,” and “racist” would stoop to calling out past statements of yours? Really?

In order to get on the stage for the next debate scheduled for September 12-13 in Houston, Williamson must meet both a donor criterion (130,000 unique donors) and a polling criterion (she must register at two percent in four polls).

“I’m almost at the point of the donors needed and we’ll find out in the next week or so whether I’ve made it in that 2 percent in those polls and how much effect those two debates have had,” Williamson said.

At the Iowa State Fair, considered a must-attend event for prospective presidential candidates, Williamson again condemned media attacks against her campaign. “I’ve heard things said about me, for which there is absolutely no evidence, no truth and things about what there’s plenty of evidence to the contrary,” Williamson said.

Welcome to the world of Donald Trump and conservatives, Ms. Williamson. They can’t get fair mainstream media coverage either.

Image of Marianne Williamson: Screenshot from marianne.com

