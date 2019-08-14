Ivanka Trump Calling Lawmakers to Build Support for Gun Control

Is America’s First Daughter at odds with the Second Amendment?

Since the mass shootings at El Paso and Dayton, Ivanka Trump has been making calls to lawmakers to get a feel for different gun-control measures and determine how to get them passed, sources familiar with the discussions said.

The calls allegedly included talks last Wednesday with Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who is preparing to reintroduce a universal background checks bill he and Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) sponsored after the 2013 Sandy Hook shooting.

“She had him explain how they drafted the bill, where it stands and what changes needed to be made in order for it to pass,” the source said of Ms. Trump’s conversation.

If passed, the legislation would expand background checks to nearly all commercial firearms sales.

President Trump himself spoke with Manchin multiple times last week, saying he wanted gun legislation before the Senate returns from its recess in September.

Ivanka Trump, who holds the title of advisor to the president, reacted to the back-to-back shootings with a call on Congress to “enact Red Flag laws/Extreme Risk Protection Orders in every state, increase resources dedicated to mental health support nationwide and close background check loopholes.”

The president’s daughter doubled down on her call for red flag laws on Twitter:

Congress should enact Red Flag laws/ Extreme Risk Protection Orders in EVERY state and increase resources dedicated to mental health support. https://t.co/YWgccND8dH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 4, 2019

Red flag laws are laws that allow police, family members, or friends to petition a state court to order the removal of firearms from a person believed to present a danger to himself or others.

Critics of red flag laws argue that they can be abused by politically motivated individuals who want to disarm responsible gun owners.

President Trump has come out in support of red flag laws and universal background checks, telling reporters last week that there is “great appetite for background checks.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, has signaled that red flag laws will be debated when the Senate reconvenes. He also said the Manchin-Toomey background checks bill will “lead the discussion.”

Ivanka Trump has been an important figure in moving gun control forward, insiders say. A White House official claimed the president’s daughter “has trusted relationships on both sides of the aisle and she is working in concert with the White House policy and legislative teams.”

The younger Trump has notably advocated for positions that contradict key tenets of her father’s agenda. She and husband Jared Kushner worked within the White House to keep the United States in the Paris Climate Agreement, which President Trump ultimately pulled out of.

President Trump signed an executive order halting the separation of illegal-alien families at border detention facilities (an action that has resulted in more migrants being released into the country), citing as a factor his daughter’s strong feelings on the issue.

Will listening to family on the matter of the Second Amendment irreparably damage the president’s relationship with his supporters?

Photo: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a marketer and writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.