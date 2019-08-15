Thursday, 15 August 2019

Double Standards From Democratic Party Over Epstein Death - Duke's Take

In this episode of Duke's Take, Dr. Pesta talks about the double standards that exist following the death of billionaire, pedophile, and democratic supporter, Jeffrey Epstein. Pesta points out the silence from the media about Epstein's large support and donations to the Democratic Party for decades, whereas they would be crying form the rooftops about his political affiliation if he supported the Republican Party.

