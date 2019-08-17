AOC: Trump Supporters Aren't Educated Enough to Realize They're Racist

More proverbial wisdom from everyone’s favorite democratic socialist.

In an interview on Crooked Media’s Pod Save America August 15 podcast, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.; shown) claimed that many Trump supporters fail to recognize the allegedly “racist” nature of the policies they support because they are inadequately educated on racism.

“It’s not about asking are Trump voters racist,” the lawmaker said. “We need to talk about racism, not racists. Racist—it’s a very two-dimensional, boring conversation. Is something racist? Yes or no.”

According to Ocasio-Cortez, the coalition of voters that elected President Donald Trump includes many racists, who in turn persuaded non-racists to support the president without them realizing the racial implications of the Trump agenda.

“We need to talk about racism, its contours, its histories, where it manifests, how it’s used. Because like all winning political phenomena, whether they’re good or bad in your opinion, they rely on coalition building."

“So, Trump relied on a coalition, and a core part of that coalition were racists building a coalition with all sorts of other people that could be susceptible to racist views—if they were blanketed and layered and made people feel good about it not being a racist thing.”

The New York lawmaker concluded:

“So, there are a lot of people that support Trump that genuinely don’t believe that they are racist because we do not talk about or educate people on recognizing racism. And because we do not do that, we get caught in this debate of ‘is something racist?’

“Then people use their defensiveness, and they say, ‘Well, it’s not racist because I’m not racist and I believe this thing because it’s economic in nature.'”

The question is: Is it Trump supporters who are incapable of seeing racism in the policies they espouse? Or is it Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives who see all policies in racial terms while ignoring the economic, national security, cultural, national sovereignty, and constitutional aspects of every issue from immigration to welfare to the environment?

For example, something as apparently racially neutral as the climate change agenda is being used to address supposed racial injustices.

As the left-wing Sierra Club points out, the far-reaching Green New Deal climate change program proposed by Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has as one of its goals the achievement of “greater racial and economic equality.”

“The disproportionate benefits of a Green New Deal would go to the working-class families and communities of color that have endured disproportionate economic and environmental hazards for decades,” the Sierra Club writes. “A Green New Deal must counteract systemic racism and economic exploitation by giving hard-hit communities priority access to new job opportunities, cost savings, pollution cleanup projects, and climate resilience initiatives.”

This goes hand-in-hand with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a set of goals which, if achieved, would empower the UN to autocratically govern every aspect of human life among the populations of its member nations.

The UN’s 2030 Agenda ostensibly aims to establish a “better and more sustainable future for all,” but goes beyond mere environmentalism to regulating migration (by creating open borders), the economy, and (of course) racial issues.

For totalitarians, the beauty of all-pervasive racism is that there will always (according to them) be racial injustices that must be rectified — and what better way of rectifying them than by unconstitutionally handing over sweeping powers to the central government?

The 2030 Agenda and Ocasio-Cortez’s race-centered progressivism are the political fruit of the cultural Marxism pioneered by the Italian philosopher Antonio Gramsci and the Marxist Frankfurt School in Germany.

Gramsci and the Frankfurt School shifted the focus of Marxism from economic inequality to racial, sexual, gender, and religious identities.

They recognized the emotional connection people have to these identities, and that eroding attachment to Christian and national identity is ultimately more effective for achieving a socialist revolution than fomenting dissension between economic classes.

Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow democratic socialists in government are the proof in the pudding. A country in which “better dead than red” summed up the majority’s view on communism a half-century ago now elects open Marxists to the highest federal offices.

The revolution was not an armed one. The socialists knew they could never successfully pull one off in America. So instead, they went for the slower (but ultimately more effective) cultural revolution, using schools, the media, and entertainment as their chief weapons.

That’s the “education” Ocasio-Cortez says Trump supporters lack.

If that’s education, then for the sake of our country’s future, let’s hope Americans remain uneducated.

Photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a marketer and writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.