Scaramucci Parties at Bill Clinton’s Birthday With Rothschild & Other Elites

Has the Mooch gone full insider?

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was among the notable guests at former President Bill Clinton’s birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard last week, joining figures such as former Secretary of State John Kerry and British financier Evelyn de Rothschild.

As Vanity Fair reported, the celebration took place at the Rothschilds’ lush Bagehot Backs estate in Edgartown.

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild of the powerful Deep State banking dynasty was joined by his wife, former telecommunications executive Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

Another billionaire in attendance: Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim.

The rest of the guest list read like a “who’s who” of Democratic Party A-listers: John Kerry, U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, and former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Representing the world of academia was Henry Louis “Skip” Gates Jr., who currently heads African American Research at Harvard’s Hutchins Center.

Another attendee, Vernon Jordan, is a Civil Rights leader and longtime Clinton friend and advisor — and the person who took the future president to his first Bilderberg conference in 1991. The Bilderberg meeting is an annual conference of political leaders, diplomats, business elites, and academics with the ostensible aim of fostering international discussion. In reality, like the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission (whose membership rosters overlap with Bilderberg), it is a recruiting and planning ground for the Deep State.

Alan Dershowitz, who has attended Clinton’s birthday parties before, was absent this time around. The Harvard professor and lawyer served as attorney to accused pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and has even been accused by one of Epstein’s alleged victims to have engaged in sexual relations with an underage girl.

Epstein and Clinton previously enjoyed a close relationship, with the former president taking trips on the disgraced financier’s private jet.

Asked about his presence at Clinton’s get-together, Scaramucci told Vanity Fair: “Democrats have more fun!”

Indeed, video from the event showed it to be a night filled with music and singing.

Per Vanity Fair:

As the evening progressed, and most everyone was getting deeper and deeper into their cups, it was time to sing. First came a rousing edition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” — often referred as the black national anthem — based on a 1900 poem by James Weldon Johnson and set to music five years later by his brother. Jordan and Clinton led the assembled group in song. Next up was an even more exuberant rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Scaramucci served a brief 11-day stint as White House communications director in 2017. The billionaire hedge fund manager’s time in the Trump White House came to an abrupt end after a profanity-laden interview with the New Yorker in which he made derogatory comments about several members of the Trump administration.

In recent days, Scaramucci has become a fierce detractor of President Trump, attacking him for his alleged racism and citing as the “last straw” the president’s comment that a group of progressive congresswomen termed “The Squad” should “go back” to the countries they came from.

Scaramucci has stated he is organizing a coalition to defeat President Trump in the 2020 Republican presidential primary. Among those he has been in contact with in this effort is neoconservative “NeverTrumper” Bill Kristol.

Scaramucci also claims to be in touch with officials within the White House who are eager to help sabotage the Trump presidency.

“The overwhelming flood of texts, phone conversations and support last night from people that are actually inside the White House, up on Capitol Hill, former elected officials, current people in position of power, current elected officials, is truly staggering,” Scaramucci told CNN’s New Day.

Scaramucci is notably a member of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). Although he says he is a Republican and will not vote for a Democrat in 2020, “The Mooch” has supported the political campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and is onboard with major progressive causes such as gun control and abortion.

Scaramucci asserts he was never unwelcome at the Clinton’s Martha’s Vineyard bash, claiming he has known Lynn Forester “forever” and was simply unable to attend last year.

Thus, it appears that Scaramucci is not so much a new inductee into the ranks of the global elite as a long-timer who is now showing his colors in full.

Photo: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a marketer and writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.